PlayStation 5 Advert Leaked, Price Reveal Coming Soon?

Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be getting ready to make some major announcements for PlayStation 5 in the coming days or weeks. Hence, sparking hope (again) that a price reveal could possibly be around the corner.

Earlier today, the official YouTube channel of PlayStation Hungary published a new television advert that welcomed everyone “to a new world of immersion” with PlayStation 5. The short commercial seems to have been uploaded ahead of schedule because the advert was quickly made private. However, not before the internet made sure to download the television spot (below) for public viewing.

The advert contained no games but did focus on some of the new immersive features of PlayStation 5. The new DualSense wireless controller and its adaptive triggers were in particular thrown in the spotlight.

“Feel more. Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio. The PS5 is coming soon,” read the description of the now removed YouTube video.

Sony is believed to be pairing the advert with an announcement. PlayStation 5 is slated for a worldwide launch during the holiday season, somewhere in November. With just a few more months to go, pre-orders are expected to open up at all major retailers fairly soon. However, that will be based on when Sony reveals the price tag of the next-generation console.

PlayStation 5 should be around the $500 threshold, as claimed by analysts since the start of the year. The next-generation successor will be costly compared to PlayStation 4 but its competition, Xbox Series X, is believed to be eying the same $500 threshold as well.

Even if Sony waits for the current month to end, September has to be the month where PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox Series X, gets an official price reveal alongside a release date.