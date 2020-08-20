New Modern Warfare Patch Addresses Small Number Of Issues

A new Modern Warfare patch was released by Infinity Ward on August 14, and addressed a small number of different bugs both in the base Modern Warfare game and Warzone. It’s still a stupidly large patch on the Xbox One, where it’s 66 gigs, but that’s another problem that’s currently being fixed.

Specifically, it’s a bug with the Microsoft patch delivery process, which is causing players to have to re-download various files that they already have. Infinity Ward is currently working with Microsoft to resolve this issue and have smaller patches down the road.

Otherwise, the patch is a small one, fitting considering what it addresses. For instances, weapon models should no longer corrupt, whether they’re sights or the actual guns. An error that occurs when you select “Play Again” on Warzone should also no longer appear.

For a less-welcome bug, players in Warzone will no longer be able to use the rope ascender to go through a locked door in the Downtown area. Another Warzone bug where the Common AUG would be invisible has also been fixed.

The rest of the Warzone and Modern Warfare patch addresses an issue with map rotation, causing some maps to not get equal time in the spotlight. Infinity Ward will be fixing this by removing a number of maps from rotation in each of the game modes.

The Headquarters game mode will be losing the Arklov Peak and Shipment maps. The Kill Confirmed mode and Cyber Attack mode will be losing Aniyah Incursion, as will the Hardpoint mode alongside the map Piccadilly. Finally, the Search and Destroy game mode has had Rust removed from its maps.

So, while the newest Warzone and Modern Warfare patch may not be the biggest one around, hopefully at least the map rotation adjustments will have an immediate effect. Since the patch came on August 14 it’s likely already active by now, and you might have noticed it, but here’s the actual changes.