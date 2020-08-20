Understanding Runway Lights in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

This guide will help you understand Runway Lights in Microsoft Flight Simulator and explain the purpose of the different light combinations on the runways and how they work.

Landing an airplane in Microsoft Flight Simulator is not a child’s play but it can be worked on if you familiarize yourself with some of the in-game mechanics. These mechanics also apply in real-life so this information will be quite useful for you.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Runway Lights

There are red and white lights on the side of the runways that you can see while landing.

These lights are called Precision Approach Path Indicators (PAPI) and Visual Approach Slope Indicators (VASI).

The purpose of these lights is to aid you in landing an airplane. You can judge your approach slope by checking the different combinations of red and white lights on the runway.

Read below to learn about the different light combinations and what they mean.

PAPI Configurations

PAPI lights are a single row of either red or white lights. It consists of five different configurations.

You’re way too low if all lights are red.

You’re slightly low if one light is white and the other three are red.

You’re slightly high if one light is red and the other three are white.

You’re way too high if all four lights are white.

You’re on the correct approach slope if two lights are white and two are red.

VASI Configurations

VASI lights are two rows of either red or white lights each. It consists of three different light combinations.

You’re too low if all lights are red.

You’re too high if all lights are white.

You’re on the correct approach if the nearer set of lights are white and the farther set of lights are red.

Learning these combinations can make your life much easier. You’ll be able to check your approach and correct it within moments by keeping these combinations in mind.