How to Unlock All Achievements in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout

You’ll get a chance to unlock a lot of achievements in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout. But since players are near oblivious on how some particular achievements are unlocked, we have put together this guide to help out!
Our Fall Guys Achievements Unlock Guide will walk you through how to unlock all achievements in Fall Guys.
Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Achievements
There are a number of achievements unlockable in Fall Guys. Many belong to different aspects of the game and can be unlocked by indulging in various activities.
These include Regular Gameplay, Winning, Cosmetic and Level Achievements; all of which are listed below.
Regular Gameplay
These achievements are unlocked simply by performing different actions in the regular gameplay.
Snowflake – Equip your first cosmetic item
Big Bully – Knock someone over
One Small Trip – Qualify from your first round
Troublemaker – Bump into 3 people while rolling on the ground before getting up
Flawless Victory– Qualify from a round without falling over even once
Fall Bae – Share a hug with a Fall Guy
Fall Throttle – Reach terminal velocity
Stumble Chums – Bump into other Fall Guys 1000 times in total
Face First – Qualify from a racing round despite falling more than 10 times
Down to the Wire – Qualify after a round goes to overtime
Style Points – Fall for at least 3 seconds before landing on your head
Low Baller – Qualify from a team game with a score of 1
Level-Based Achievements
These will be achieved by leveling up in the game.
One to Watch – Reach level 10 fame during a season
Household Name – Reach level 25 fame during a season
Star of the Show – Reach level 40 fame during a season
Cosmetics
These will be achieved by purchasing and equipping cosmetic items in the game.
Shopping Spree – Unlock 10 cosmetic items from the store
Fall Guy Fashionista – Unlock 50 cosmetic items from the store
Catwalk Model – Equip your first legendary customization item
Bargain Bucket – Equip an uncommon or better body color, pattern and upper and lower costume pieces
Mad Trendy – Equip a rare or legendary Body color, pattern and upper and lower costume pieces
Head Turner – Equip a legendary body-color, pattern and upper and lower costume pieces
Win Achievements
These achievements will be unlocked by performing well in the game and winning different mini games!
Victory! – Win your first Episode
Show Off – Win an Episode with a custom Celebration equipped
Quite Dashing – Get first place in a racing round 5 times
Track Star – Get first place in a racing round 20
Top Tier – Win 7 Episodes
Golden Guy – Win 20 Episodes
One Giant Leap – Qualify from 100 rounds
Veteran Status – Qualify from 500 rounds
Squad Goals – Win an Episode as part of a party of 3 or more players.