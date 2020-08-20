How to Unlock All Achievements in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout

You’ll get a chance to unlock a lot of achievements in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout. But since players are near oblivious on how some particular achievements are unlocked, we have put together this guide to help out!

Our Fall Guys Achievements Unlock Guide will walk you through how to unlock all achievements in Fall Guys.

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Achievements

There are a number of achievements unlockable in Fall Guys. Many belong to different aspects of the game and can be unlocked by indulging in various activities.

These include Regular Gameplay, Winning, Cosmetic and Level Achievements; all of which are listed below.

Regular Gameplay

These achievements are unlocked simply by performing different actions in the regular gameplay.

Snowflake – Equip your first cosmetic item

Big Bully – Knock someone over

One Small Trip – Qualify from your first round

Troublemaker – Bump into 3 people while rolling on the ground before getting up

Flawless Victory– Qualify from a round without falling over even once

Fall Bae – Share a hug with a Fall Guy

Fall Throttle – Reach terminal velocity

Stumble Chums – Bump into other Fall Guys 1000 times in total

Face First – Qualify from a racing round despite falling more than 10 times

Down to the Wire – Qualify after a round goes to overtime

Style Points – Fall for at least 3 seconds before landing on your head

Low Baller – Qualify from a team game with a score of 1

Level-Based Achievements

These will be achieved by leveling up in the game.

One to Watch – Reach level 10 fame during a season

Household Name – Reach level 25 fame during a season

Star of the Show – Reach level 40 fame during a season

Cosmetics

These will be achieved by purchasing and equipping cosmetic items in the game.

Shopping Spree – Unlock 10 cosmetic items from the store

Fall Guy Fashionista – Unlock 50 cosmetic items from the store

Catwalk Model – Equip your first legendary customization item

Bargain Bucket – Equip an uncommon or better body color, pattern and upper and lower costume pieces

Mad Trendy – Equip a rare or legendary Body color, pattern and upper and lower costume pieces

Head Turner – Equip a legendary body-color, pattern and upper and lower costume pieces

Win Achievements

These achievements will be unlocked by performing well in the game and winning different mini games!

Victory! – Win your first Episode

Show Off – Win an Episode with a custom Celebration equipped

Quite Dashing – Get first place in a racing round 5 times

Track Star – Get first place in a racing round 20

Top Tier – Win 7 Episodes

Golden Guy – Win 20 Episodes

One Giant Leap – Qualify from 100 rounds

Veteran Status – Qualify from 500 rounds

Squad Goals – Win an Episode as part of a party of 3 or more players.