Here’s Why Control “Can’t Offer A Next-Gen Upgrade To Everyone”

Control will not be offering free next-generation upgrades, at least not in entirety. The only path towards a free digital copy on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is to own the new Ultimate Edition of the game. Hence, those who already own the standard or original version of Control will need to purchase a secondary, the more pricey edition for a next-generation experience.

Taking to the official website earlier today, publisher 505 Games explained why the aforementioned limitations had to be placed. 505 Games noted that bringing a game like Control to next-generation platforms carries its own challenges and while all options were considered for several months, it became clear that it would not be possible to offer free next-generation upgrades to everyone.

Every avenue we pursued, there was some form of blocker and those blockers meant that at least one group of players ended up being left out of the upgrade for various reasons. As of today, we can’t offer an upgrade to everyone, and leaving any one group out feels unfair. We understand that is not what you want to hear.

505 Games also clarified that even owners of the individual expansion packs or the singular season pass will still need to purchase the Ultimate Edition of Control, which is likely to bring further frowns on all existing players.

The faint silver lining being that Control will take “full advantage of the power and features provided by” PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. If that is something players and fans are greatly interested in, by all means go ahead and purchase the new Ultimate Edition. If not, Control—the current-generation version— will still be backwards compatible on next-generation consoles.

505 Games will be releasing the Ultimate Edition of Control next week for all platforms. The bundle will include the main game and all previously release expansion packs, The Foundation and AWE, for $40 or as how 505 Games has stated, “one great value package.”