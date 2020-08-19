Xbox Series X Dashboard Takes 40 Percent Less Memory, New Xbox App In The Works

Microsoft has finally revealed the all-new Xbox Series X dashboard and the many improvements that will be bundled alongside for a “unified” experience.

According to the official announcement made just now, Microsoft remains committed to deliver a personalized Xbox experience across multiple devices and services. The brand new Xbox Series X dashboard has been specifically designed to be not just for the upcoming next-generation console but also for Xbox One, PC, Project xCloud and Xbox Game Pass, as well as for a new Xbox mobile application that is currently in development.

Compared to the older versions, the new Xbox Series X dashboard will load the home screen 50 percent faster upon booting and 30 percent faster upon returning from a game. In addition to a more approachable and visually appealing design, players will find the text and on-screen elements easier to read and understand as well.

Microsoft also noted that even with several new enhancements and improvements, the new Xbox Series X dashboard uses almost 40 percent less memory than before. Hence, giving developers more memory to play with.

As for the in-development mobile application, all notifications and features across other platforms and services will be automatically synced. Microsoft stated that players can send recorded clips from the Xbox Series X dashboard to their mobile application for immediate upload to social media. The mobile application will also allow players to quickly send messages and launch parties.

Xbox Series X will launch worldwide in November. Microsoft is expected to announce a price tag soon. Several analysts have predicted next-generation consoles to be pricey and around the $500 mark. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft opts to either fit that threshold or come lower.

The new Xbox Series X dashboard reveal comes on the heels of the overhauled Microsoft Store. As discovered recently, players will be able to search for games which can offer 60 or more frames per second. The new filtering option will come in real handy for players who want to get the most out of their next-generation console.