Nintendo Switch Will “Overwhelm” PS5 This Holiday Season, Says Analyst

It would be incredibly foolish to count out Nintendo Switch when PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X start competing in the coming months.

According to a weekly investment report by Japanese securities firm Ace Sec, the hybrid console will “overwhelm” PlayStation 5 in terms of sales (via Reddit) during the year-end shopping season. While the analysis only mentions PlayStation 5, it can be safely presumed that Nintendo Switch will also outsell Xbox Series X during the holiday season. The simple reason being that other analysts believe Sony Interactive Entertainment to register a larger next-generation sales response than Microsoft.

A rough translation of the aforementioned investment report highlights that Nintendo Switch has been out of stock since February and production only returned to normal in June. It will take time before the hybrid console gets restocked at all major retailers. Demand was already high enough but COVID-19 further resulted in a healthy boost. Hence, once the Christmas season begins, Nintendo Switch units are expected to fly off shelves.

There is also the price factor. Sony has not announced at the time of writing but PlayStation 5 is expected to be around $500. Nintendo Switch is believed to be receiving new bundles for the holiday season which will still be far cheaper than the PlayStation 4 successor. Hence, another reason why the hybrid console is being set up to beat PlayStation 5 this holiday season.

Nintendo Switch has been out of stock for more than 5 months since February, but this situation has not improved since June when the production system returned to normal. It seems that the company has a system to ship all of the significantly increased production, but there is no sign that Switches are lined up at the store. As a result, Nintendo will continue to perform well in the second quarter. And the Switch, which is significantly inferior in performance, seems to overwhelm the PS5 during the Christmas season.

There have been rumors that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be receiving another remake for the Nintendo Switch. A collector’s edition for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was also listed by a retailer as of late. Both rumors mean nothing without an official acknowledgement but they do suggest Nintendo to be cooking up something special.