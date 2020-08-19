Mortal Shell Secret Lore Locations Guide

In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about secret lore locations in Mortal Shell and scratch that collectible gathering itch.

There are a total of 36 collectible lore that you need to find for the Seeker of false Truths trophy; These include 17 etchings and 19 inscriptions.

Mortal Shell Secret Lore Locations

You can continue to play and pick up remaining collectibles even after completing the story in either new game plus or the same playthrough

First of all, let’s look at the locations of inscriptions in Mortal Shell:

Inscriptions

These are secret lore that gives background and information on each area of the game.

Inscriptions #1

You will find this right at the beginning of the Forest in Fallgrim on a white stone statue.

Inscription #2

This inscription is also found in the beginning of the forest. On the left side, you have to go up and, you will find this on a white stone.

Inscriptions #3

From the location of Inscription 1 go into the graveyard by turning left. This Inscription is on the left side of a huge tree.

Inscription #4

For finding this Inscription go out from the door on the right side in Fallgrim Tower and, then go in left direction. You will find this Inscription by moving forward.

Inscription #5

You will find this in Crypt of Martyrs, abandoned chamber area. Follow the path and enter the room. There is a pit on the right side crawl through it.

Inscription #6

You will find this in Crypt of Martyrs, Enshrined Sanctum area. Now go to Sester Genessa and go down. You will find this collectible at the dead end.

Inscription #7

You will find this in Crypt of Martyrs, Martyr’s Altar. Where you nectar go back in this room on the left side look for way to crawl to the other room. You will find this Inscription in a chest.

Inscription #8

You will find this in the Eternal Narthyx, Seat of Infinity. To get to this Inscription go to the third switch and head back towards the huge trees.

Use the ramp to go the platform suspended in the pillars. Near slabs, you will find the eighth Inscription on the ground.

Inscription #9

You will find this in the Dim Gate, Seat of Infinity. From Sester Gennesa go back and take left on the crossroad and move forward until you reach dead end. There is a large statue with the Inscription.

Inscription #10

You will find this in Seat of Infinity right before the shifting archives area. You will find this on your path.

Inscription #11

From the location of the tenth Inscription go left and head towards the Pile of panels. You will find the Inscription on the ground at the corner.

Inscription #12

You will find this collectible in the shifting archives in the Seat of Infinity. From Sester Genessa point follow the wall on the left till find final section of stack.

You will find this Inscription in a couple of tall stacks on the ground.

Inscription #13

This Inscription is also in the same location as above. From Sester Genessa spot turn around and go to right side and then in the opposite direction. You will find this on a plate.

Inscription #14

You will find this in the same locations as Inscription 13. You will find this on the last plate.

Inscription #15

Again the same location go to the pile of plates and you will find the Inscription #15 on the other side.

Inscription #16

You will find this collectible in the shifting archives in the Seat of Infinity. From the pile of plates go down to the left hallway. Now from stack at the middle go left.

Inscription #17

You will find this Inscription in the Temple Ground at the Shrine of Ash. Stick to the left side and move forward because you will find this Inscription on the left side.

Inscription #18

You will find this Inscription in the Monument of Ash at the shrine of Ash. Go down and back and you will see red banners, there you will find the Inscription near the pillars.

Inscription #19

You will find this collectible in Sanctum of Ash at the Shrine of Ash. Go down and right and you will find this collectible.

Etchings

These are secret lore that can be found by attacking the walls, because they are hidden in the walls.

Most of the Etchings location is not known at the time we will update you soon about the location of all 17 etchings as well.