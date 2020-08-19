Figuring out how to take off in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 can be tricky as it boasts realistic flight simulation; That is why we present to you this guide so that you can jump right into the fun flying part.

How to Take Off in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

There is a lot of variety to the planes in the simulator, but even though each plane may handle differently in the Air, the take-off part is pretty standard to all the planes.

Below we have listed the process of taking off with any type of plane in easy to follow steps.

As in real life, safety brakes are built into the airplanes and thus our first step will be to deactivate them so we can get moving.

This can be achieved by pressing either the Y/B buttons on the Xbox One controller or a combination of Ctrl + Num-Del keys on the keyboard.

For a more hands-on approach by using the instrumental panel you will have to locate the parking breaks and drag your mouse over to it to flip the switch.

The next step is throttling up; line up on the runway and just activate the throttle by pressing A on the controller or F1 on the keyboard or on the instrument panel find the throttle lever and increase it.

Some flying basics, while taking off the nose of your plane should face upwards. To do this use the analog stick of your controller or the numpad keys on the keyboard.

Turning the left analog down, or pressing the Numpad-1 will help you achieve this.

Just Keep your nose up and avoid tilting or other turning maneuvers until you are a safe distance into the air.