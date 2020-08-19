Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Autopilot Guide

We all know that auto-pilot technology exists in modern planes and so the Microsoft flight simulator would be incomplete without one. In this guide, we will go over the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Autopilot system in detail.

Along with the assistance menu, Auto-pilot makes this complex simulator easier on newcomers while remaining a useful tool for veterans.

So, let’s check out all that autopilot can do for you in our guide below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Autopilot

Depending on your intended routes flights can be very long so if players need to do something else for a while they can leave the auto-pilot on to keep things steady.

For players who are new, they can use it to get out of troublesome situations while they try to find a solution.

If they want to look up the proper controls again and most importantly, for all those fancy screenshots that you want to take, the autopilot is here to help so that you can focus on finding just the right angle for that shot.

From the menu at the top of the screen select the AI Control menu and there will be three options to choose from:

Checklist Assist: to order the AI to do a full pre-flight check for you.

Manage Radio Comms: the AI will take care of any communications required with air traffic control.

Control Aircraft: the AI will take full control of the aircraft, flying it towards your designated destination, so that you may sit back and relax.

To activate/deactivate auto-pilot you don’t even have to go to the menu just press CTRL+ALT+X.

Activating it this way gives the control of the whole plane to the AI and it will fly the plane for you.

If you finish a flight with auto-pilot activated the next flight will also have auto-pilot enabled until you manually don’t disable it.