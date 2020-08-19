How to Fix Apex Legends “Stuck at Preparing” Error

Apex Legends players are reporting that they get stuck at “Preparing” while trying to download the latest patch. This understandably created frustration as everyone wants to check out the new content and getting a weird error is not the best way to start the season off. Let’s go over some fixes you can try and get your download running again.

First off, you’ll want to make sure that Apex Legends is not blocked by your firewall or anti-virus. To check that, disable both and check if the update starts normally. If it does, then whitelist the launcher from the list of applications from both your firewall and anti-virus and you most probably be good to go.

The EA support team also suggests you open up the Origin ports, if you haven’t already. To do so, you have to access your router settings and depending on which one you are using you’ll need to grant access to the following ports:

TCP : 80; 443; 9960-9969; 1024-1124; 3216; 18000; 18120; 18060; 27900; 28910; 29900

: 80; 443; 9960-9969; 1024-1124; 3216; 18000; 18120; 18060; 27900; 28910; 29900 UDP: 1024-1124; 18000; 29900

Another fix that EA support suggests is lowering the User Access Control settings. To do so, you can follow the steps below:

Close the Origin client. Click the Windows button and type “UAC” in the search field. In the User Access Control window, click and hold the slide bar —slide it to the lowest setting available. Click Ok at the bottom of the window. Open the Origin client and try updating again

Last but not least, you can try repairing your game and check if any corrupt files are blocking the download. This is the most popular fix for the “preparing” stuck in Apex Legends. The way to do so is:

Stop the current update Disable automatic updates from Application Settings Close the Origin Launcher and relaunch it Right-click on Apex Legends in Origin Choose repair and wait for the process to be completed

If all that fails, you should do what every one of us does and just restart your PC. Sometimes a good reset works wonders.