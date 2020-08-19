Horizon Zero Dawn PC Update 1.02 Brings More Fixes

Guerilla Games has pushed another Update for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC. The patch includes more fixes to known issues that kept players frustrated since the release of the game. Among those fixes, we find fixes to crash issues, some minor game improvements and solutions to some known issues provided by the community.

This is the second patch to release in the recent days, after the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn Update 1.01 on PC. Here are the full patch notes, as posted by Guerilla on Reddit:

Known Issues

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing GPU-related hangs during gameplay. The improved diagnostic data collection added in Patch 1.01 and Patch 1.02 is aimed at making it easier to track these down.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

Some players with a non-Latin-1 codepage may have had their save games missing after Patch 1.01, we have a script that can help relocate the missing save games. Please reach out to our team here using “Report Other Issue” for support.

Patch Notes

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimization’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimized previously.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.

Game Improvements

Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).

Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode

Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.

Reduced memory used when streaming shaders.

Other changes

Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.

Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

Horizon Zero Dawn Update 1.02 on PC doesn’t ensure that the game is in peak condition just yet. Guerilla still has some issues to tackle but players can now play the game without having constant crashes and error messages.

The game is available on Epic Games Store and Steam and if you haven’t bought it already, you might want to wait a bit more until the developers ensure that the build is finally up to speed with the Playstation 4 edition.