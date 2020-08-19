FIFA 20 Title Update 21 Goes Live on All Platforms

Electronic Arts has released a new update in FIFA 20 today, Title Update 21. The update includes a couple of changes to the Ultimate Team. The new patch is currently available on PC and platforms as EA confirms on their forum.

The FIFA 20 Title Update 21 is only a minor patch. However, Ultimate Team players might find it interesting due to the new filter, now showing unselected item rarities. Here are the changes:

FUT changes in FIFA 20 Title Update 21:

Addressed the following issue:

When searching for Player Items with the Defender/Midfielder/Forward modifier, the Special Quality Filter would display unselected Item rarities.

Removed an unused tab in the Special Quality filter which appeared in some languages.

FIFA 20 still has a couple of months before the next installment in the franchise releases. It’s safe to say that the current title will receive at least 2-3 updates before this happens. Ultimate Team seems to be the focus right now since Title Update 20 too included FUT changes back in July too.

If you want to play FIFA 20 but can’t reason with its pricetag so close to the release of FIFA 21, you can play the game for free on Origin with the use of the Access trial. The trial lasts for 7 days. A

fter that, you can subscribe to the Origin Access service for $3.99 per month or choose the PlayPro option for $14.99 and get access to all Electronic Arts games without any restrictions.

As for FIFA 21, it releases on October 6th for PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Next-gen consoles will receive their own respective versions for the famous soccer title later down the line. Those versions will be provided for free to players that get the current console versions, according to EA. On PC, FIFA 21 won’t release with next-gen enhancements and will be the same as the PS4 and Xbox One editions.