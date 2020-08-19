Blizzard Now Hiring For Diablo 4 Microtransactions

Diablo 4 will have microtransactions. Blizzard Entertainment confirmed as much last year when the much-awaited sequel was announced to be a live service game. Hence, it comes without any surprise that the developer has been seeking out an “incredible business leader” to create a post-launch monetization model.

According to the official job listing, Blizzard needs a director/senior director for business performance where the candidate will have to “define and execute” a business model for Diablo 4. The job listing further adds that the candidate will have to “manage the end-to-end lifecycle” of the game, which in light of the live service models refers to new microtransactions as part of new seasonal content.

Importantly though, Blizzard has highlighted that the ideal candidate must have a “deep understanding of empathy” of the player-base when coming up with long-term “ethical” monetization ideas for Diablo 4.

Microtransactions are considered the bane of the games industry. However, when implemented right, they can help enhance the player-experience. Blizzard has confirmed that microtransactions in Diablo 4 will be strictly cosmetics. There will be no pay-to-win items or power-ups. Hence, players can shed away concerns about being able to purchase high-level weapons and armor. The in-game store will only list skins for characters, weapons, armor. There might possible be more cosmetics such as emotes and wings like how Diablo 3 has been doing.

Diablo 4 will be returning to its earlier franchise roots by delving into gritty and darker content. The game remains without a release date as Blizzard has cautioned against any plans to rush out a half-baked product. As much as fans would love, they must come to terms with the fact that a release is still far off. At the earliest, a release is being speculated to be somewhere around 2022.

Diablo 4 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While the developer has not stated, a cross-generational release may be expected as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are just around the corner.