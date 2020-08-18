Xbox Store Can Now Filter 60FPS+ Games

The official Xbox Store will now allow players to quickly search for games which can offer 60 or more frames per second.

The new filtering option was apparently part of the recent revamp of the Xbox Store but was only introduced (or discovered) earlier today. Hyper Scape from Ubisoft is currently the only game that supports the new search option, but has reportedly been showing up for selective players. Microsoft is probably still updating the Xbox Store to read new listings. Hence, expect more games to be featured as “60 fps+” in the coming days.

The Xbox store introduces “60fps +” as new feature for games @Ubisoft’s @HyperScapeGame appears to the the first game listed as supporting this pic.twitter.com/GtAePrYhKN — EvilBoris HDR (@EvilBoris) August 17, 2020

Microsoft has often touted that Xbox Series X was built for developers to achieve 60 frames per second at 4K resolution without compromises. Microsoft has also stated that 60 frames per second should be a norm for all Xbox Series X games. However, as much as players would love to see that new standard being enforced, expecting every single major release to pump stable 60 frames per second at 4K resolution would be foolish. It all comes down to the developers in the end and compromises, even minor ones, will always need to be made.

Microsoft shoulder consider adding a little clarification to the Xbox Store to confirm at what resolution players can expect 60 frames per second. 4K will always be a wish but 1080p will be a far more feasible option for developers in comparison. When using the new filtering option, it would be best if the games stated that 60 frames per second can be achieved on either 1080p, 1440p, or 4K.

That being said, the new update to the Xbox Store does rekindle hope that next-generation will see the games industry move closer to the 60 frames-per-second threshold. Recalling that Microsoft will continue to support Xbox One for another two years after the launch of Xbox Series X, the new filtering option also implies that Microsoft expects upcoming third-party games to offer 60 frames per second on Xbox One as well. On that note, the more powerful Xbox One X will probably take over Xbox One as the older-generation console.