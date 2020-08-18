The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2 Collector’s Edition Appears Online

The only thing of prominence currently known about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is that the highly anticipated sequel was announced last year. Hence, the game exists and remains in active development despite how Nintendo has been completely silent on providing any updates or reveals. That may perhaps be bound to change and soon.

Earlier today, a collector’s edition for Breath of the Wild 2 was listed (via LootPots) by WT&T. The European retailer previously leaked The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch, which can be considered for a healthy track record when it comes to leaking unannounced Nintendo games.

The listing, which remains live at the time of writing, mentions that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will release for the hybrid console in two variants: the standard/basic version for €69.99 and the collector’s edition for €82.85. The listing also mentions that the game will be releasing on December 31, 2020. However, as is obvious, that release date is only a placeholder.

Nothing else can be gathered from the listing, which could be a mistake as well. However, fans who have been waiting for Nintendo to break radio silence will obviously take the listing as a sign of things to come. That could come true as well. Nintendo may yet end the year by releasing new details for Breath of the Wild 2 and if the stars manage to align, confirm a release window at the least.

This is not the first listing to appear for the game. Amazon listed Breath of the Wild 2 a couple of months ago with a similar December 31, 2020 placeholder. The implication being that Nintendo might be considering to make an announcement before the new year starts, at least fans will be hoping as much.