Rainbow Six Siege Will Soon Remove Vote-To-Kick Option

Ubisoft has decided to remove the vote-to-kick option from Rainbow Six Siege sometime later in the ongoing season. The upcoming change will only effect the Quick Match playlist since it is the only playlist to support the vote-to-kick feature.

According to an announcement from earlier today, players have mostly been using the vote-to-kick option for nefarious purposes. The feature was supposed to do away with toxicity but has only been adding to more cases in Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft, as of now, no longer finds any use for it.

Quick Match is basically the casual lobby or mode of Rainbow Six Siege and hence, attracts all kinds of players who have no reason to be friendly or professional towards others. The simplest of excuses can start a vote-to-kick which others most often just pass without any thought.

We’ve been monitoring the use of vote-to-kick and have found that it has since strayed from its original intent, leaning towards a more toxicity-related use case. With the numerous RFF conditions in place, as well as the improved player-reporting panel, we feel the original need for vote-to-kick should be fulfilled by these other options for reporting toxic players instead.

Ubisoft believes that removing the feature will reduce toxicity levels in Quick Match and with recent improvements to player-reporting alongside other safeguards, Rainbow Six Siege will still be able to deal with toxic players. That being said, Ubisoft will probably continue to monitor the aftermath of the removal of vote-to-kick. If no positive results are to be found, the developer might consider to bring back the option down the road.

Despite what Ubisoft believes, many players in the community have seldom found comfort in the player-reporting feature. Rainbow Six Siege allows players to report others in-game for cheating or abusive behaviors, leaving it on the developer to either ban them or not. However, in some cases, players have abused the player-reporting feature as well.