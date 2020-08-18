Newest Call of Duty Hint Leads To Secret Door In Warzone Farmhouse

Over the past several days, Call of Duty players have been following a trail of clues left by Treyarch that are probably leading to the announcement trailer of the next Call of Duty game. The newest Call of Duty hint has led players to the Farmhouse area in Warzone.

The code to the door opens up into what appears to be some kind of spying room, filled with large computers, typewriters, and a large number of files. However, there doesn’t appear to be any kind of clue in the actual room itself, so there’s not really much to go on.

It does, however, boost the possibility that this rumored Call of Duty Black Ops game will be returning the series to its roots, mainly being agents of the CIA going on clandestine missions around the world during the Cold War.

Many rumors have been swirling around about the new Call of Duty game, and for every Call of Duty hint that’s discovered in Warzone we get closer to discovering the truth. But at the same time, Treyarch hasn’t shown a single hint of what the game will be like.

While it could be a continuation of the original Black Ops series, it might also be a reboot attempt at the series similar to how Infinity Ward rebooted their Modern Warfare series with the last major Call of Duty release.

Call of Duty games are normally announced far earlier than this, normally around May or so, but due to Activision focusing on Warzone they’ve allowed the schedule to slip. The Call of Duty hint system that’s been happening in Warzone may be a compromise to get players more and more interested.

Hopefully Activision and Treyarch will show us what the newest Call of Duty game will be like sometime soon, but in the meantime you can find out what the new hint leads to by looking here.