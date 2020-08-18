Our Mortal Shell Strange Altar Guide will help you locate the altar found in the Fallgrim hub and show you How to Activate Obsidian Dark Mode in Mortal Shell.

Mortal Shell Obsidian Dark Mode

Mortal Shell’s intense difficulty can be made harder by finding a specific altar in-game and activating the Obsidian Dark Mode.

How to find the Strange Altar

To start off, you first need to head to the swamp part of the Fallgrim hub, located to the right of the Fallgrim Tower. Head past the enemies’ camps to the right to reach the swamp.

Head to the left, following the stream of water until you reach Grof the Giant Frog.

Go through the cave past Grof, where you will eventually come across a tunnel hole covered by wood (To the left).

Crawl through the tiny space to find the Strange Altar on the other side.

Interact with the altar if you are looking for more challenging difficulty to activate the Obsidian Dark mode.

Should I use the Strange Altar?

If you feel like tackling the hardest difficulty while playing your games, then the Strange Altar can be a way to face the game at its peak difficulty known as the Obsidian Dark Mode.

Praying at the altar will trigger an animation that will show your character separating itself from the Mortal Shell.

Once done, there’s no going back and you’ll be left at the peril of Mortal Shell’s merciless world without any Shell to assist you.

Using the Altar is only recommended for the most hardened of Souls veterans, or for players who are looking for an obscenely difficult challenge.

This is because you cannot use any abilities you might otherwise have with your Mortal Shell.