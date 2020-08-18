Mortal Shell All Shell Abilities Guide

In our Mortal Shell Abilities Guide, we’ll get you up to speed with everything that you need to be aware of all the Shells’ Abilities, including their effects and how to unlock them. So, let’s get started!
Mortal Shell All Shell Abilities
Abilities are passives that you can get access to upon unlocking them from Shells, each of which contains 10 distinct ones of them.
Once you have discovered Shell’s name, you can unlock any of that Shell’s abilities by conversing with Awaken Sester Genessa and by expending Tar and Glimpses.
We have detailed everything regarding the abilities of all the Shells, currently available in Mortal Shell right below!
Harros, the Vassal Abilities
You can find this Shell at the entrance of the Fallgrim.
|Name
|Tar
|Glimpse
|Effect
|Accretion of Dominance
|1000
|6
|After hardening, there’s a chance for a short duration that enemies killed would drop an additional glimpse.
|Accretion of Resolve
|2500
|15
|There’s a 25% reduction in hard cooldown.
|Accretion of Endurance
|3000
|20
|Harding causes Harro’s stamina to rapidly get refilled.
|Accretion of Ascent
|500
|2
|If you kill two enemies in quick succession your harden cooldown gets reset.
|Accretion of Inheritance
|1100
|8
|Hardening time increases by 2x upon being broken.
|Accretion of Foresight
|500
|2
|There’s a chance that picking up a glimpse will restore some health.
|Accretion of Yearning
|1100
|8
|There’s an increased chance for enemies to drop an additional glimpse upon death.
|Recollection of Knowledge
|2500
|15
|You can harden in air to create devastation upon landing. Enemies killed this way may drop an additional glimpse.
|Recollection of Strength
|1000
|6
|Deal your enemies a powerful kick to get them off balance.
|Recollection of Death
|4000
|25
|If you defeat enough foes, you regain the last chance.
Tiel, the Acolyte Abilities
You can locate this Shell outside the Abandoned Chamber on Fallgrim Outskirts.
|Name
|Tar
|Glimpse
|Effect
|Accretion of Foresight
|500
|2
|On Empowered Riposte, a poisonous cloud will be given off by Tiel occasionally.
|Accretion of Ascent
|1100
|8
|You lose 20% of stamina, instead of HP, upon getting damaged.
|Accretion of Endurance
|500
|2
|You get a damage bonus when you’re low on stamina.
|Accretion of Resolve
|3000
|20
|Tiel’s stamina is not affected by sprinting.
|Accretion of Inheritance
|2500
|15
|There’s an increased chance that Tiel’s other abilities are triggered when you strike a poisoned enemy.
|Accretion of Dominance
|1100
|8
|Upon killing an enemy, Tiel gains a buff that poisons enemies on hit. It only wears off when you’re hit.
|Accretion of Yearning
|1000
|9
|On getting hit with poison, you are healed instead of getting damaged.
|Recollection of Death
|4000
|25
|If you defeat enough opponents, you get the last chance.
|Recollection of Knowledge
|2500
|15
|You can harden in air to cause devastation upon landing. Whenever a foe is struck, a poison cloud is created.
|Recollection of Strength
|1000
|6
|Deal a powerful kick to put your foes off balance.
Solomon, the Scholar
You can find this shell in Fallgrim, in the cave outside the Fallgrim Tower.
|Name
|Tar
|Glimpse
|Effect
|Accretion of Resolve
|2500
|15
|Solomon gains 25 maximum health while holding a sacred gland and 1 maximum resolve segment when not holding the sacred gland.
|Accretion of Endurance
|500
|2
|By using a weapon ability to eliminate an enemy, Solomon has a chance to heal.
|Accretion of Ascent
|3000
|20
|There’s a chance to restore all resolve when you kill an enemy with an empowered riposte.
|Accretion of Inheritance
|1100
|8
|While hardened, Solomon gets a little resolve when being struck.
|Accretion of Foresight
|1100
|8
|Get familiar with items quickly and gain a glimpse on reading lore for the first time.
|Accretion of Dominance
|1000
|6
|When you’re separated from Solomon, enemies remain hardened for a greater period of time.
|Accretion of Yearning
|500
|2
|Get a segment of resolve when talking to an NPC.
|Recollection of Knowledge
|2500
|15
|Harden in air to cause devastation upon landing. You get a resolve if this devastation engulfs a foe.
|Recollection of Death
|4000
|25
|If you defeat enough foes, you regain the last chance.
|Recollection of Strength
|1000
|6
|Perform a powerful kick to put your enemies off-balance.
Enedrim, the Venerable Shell
This Shell lies outside the Eternal Narthex at Fallgrim.
|Name
|Tar
|Glimpse
|Effect
|Accretion of Resolve
|1100
|8
|You gain an execution stack upon killing an enemy which is only lost when get separated from Enedrim. Each stack boosts base attack damage.
|Accretion of Endurance
|1000
|6
|Your max HP is enhanced by 15%.
|Accretion of Ascent
|1100
|8
|You deal additional poise damage which causes enemies to stagger more often than not.
|Accretion of Inheritance
|2500
|15
|Deal extra damage to lonesome enemies.
|Accretion of Yearning
|500
|2
|You are able to resist being knocked down more often than not.
|Accretion of Foresight
|500
|2
|When you make a kill, you gain a buff which reduces the damage you take by 5% for 10 seconds.
|Accretion of Dominance
|3000
|20
|Upon reclaiming Eredrim, your next attack deals massive damage.
|Recollection of Knowledge
|2500
|15
|You can harden in the air to cause large scale devastation upon landing.
|Recollection of Strength
|1000
|6
|Put your enemies off-balance with a powerful kick.
|Recollection of Death
|4000
|25
|Upon eliminating enough opponents, you regain the last chance.