Mortal Shell All Shell Abilities Guide

In our Mortal Shell Abilities Guide, we’ll get you up to speed with everything that you need to be aware of all the Shells’ Abilities, including their effects and how to unlock them. So, let’s get started!

Mortal Shell All Shell Abilities

Abilities are passives that you can get access to upon unlocking them from Shells, each of which contains 10 distinct ones of them.

Once you have discovered Shell’s name, you can unlock any of that Shell’s abilities by conversing with Awaken Sester Genessa and by expending Tar and Glimpses.

We have detailed everything regarding the abilities of all the Shells, currently available in Mortal Shell right below!

Harros, the Vassal Abilities

You can find this Shell at the entrance of the Fallgrim.

Name Tar Glimpse Effect Accretion of Dominance 1000 6 After hardening, there’s a chance for a short duration that enemies killed would drop an additional glimpse. Accretion of Resolve 2500 15 There’s a 25% reduction in hard cooldown. Accretion of Endurance 3000 20 Harding causes Harro’s stamina to rapidly get refilled. Accretion of Ascent 500 2 If you kill two enemies in quick succession your harden cooldown gets reset. Accretion of Inheritance 1100 8 Hardening time increases by 2x upon being broken. Accretion of Foresight 500 2 There’s a chance that picking up a glimpse will restore some health. Accretion of Yearning 1100 8 There’s an increased chance for enemies to drop an additional glimpse upon death. Recollection of Knowledge 2500 15 You can harden in air to create devastation upon landing. Enemies killed this way may drop an additional glimpse. Recollection of Strength 1000 6 Deal your enemies a powerful kick to get them off balance. Recollection of Death 4000 25 If you defeat enough foes, you regain the last chance.

Tiel, the Acolyte Abilities

You can locate this Shell outside the Abandoned Chamber on Fallgrim Outskirts.

Name Tar Glimpse Effect Accretion of Foresight 500 2 On Empowered Riposte, a poisonous cloud will be given off by Tiel occasionally. Accretion of Ascent 1100 8 You lose 20% of stamina, instead of HP, upon getting damaged. Accretion of Endurance 500 2 You get a damage bonus when you’re low on stamina. Accretion of Resolve 3000 20 Tiel’s stamina is not affected by sprinting. Accretion of Inheritance 2500 15 There’s an increased chance that Tiel’s other abilities are triggered when you strike a poisoned enemy. Accretion of Dominance 1100 8 Upon killing an enemy, Tiel gains a buff that poisons enemies on hit. It only wears off when you’re hit. Accretion of Yearning 1000 9 On getting hit with poison, you are healed instead of getting damaged. Recollection of Death 4000 25 If you defeat enough opponents, you get the last chance. Recollection of Knowledge 2500 15 You can harden in air to cause devastation upon landing. Whenever a foe is struck, a poison cloud is created. Recollection of Strength 1000 6 Deal a powerful kick to put your foes off balance.

Solomon, the Scholar

You can find this shell in Fallgrim, in the cave outside the Fallgrim Tower.

Name Tar Glimpse Effect Accretion of Resolve 2500 15 Solomon gains 25 maximum health while holding a sacred gland and 1 maximum resolve segment when not holding the sacred gland. Accretion of Endurance 500 2 By using a weapon ability to eliminate an enemy, Solomon has a chance to heal. Accretion of Ascent 3000 20 There’s a chance to restore all resolve when you kill an enemy with an empowered riposte. Accretion of Inheritance 1100 8 While hardened, Solomon gets a little resolve when being struck. Accretion of Foresight 1100 8 Get familiar with items quickly and gain a glimpse on reading lore for the first time. Accretion of Dominance 1000 6 When you’re separated from Solomon, enemies remain hardened for a greater period of time. Accretion of Yearning 500 2 Get a segment of resolve when talking to an NPC. Recollection of Knowledge 2500 15 Harden in air to cause devastation upon landing. You get a resolve if this devastation engulfs a foe. Recollection of Death 4000 25 If you defeat enough foes, you regain the last chance. Recollection of Strength 1000 6 Perform a powerful kick to put your enemies off-balance.

Enedrim, the Venerable Shell

This Shell lies outside the Eternal Narthex at Fallgrim.