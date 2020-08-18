Mortal Shell All Items Guide

You can find a number of items in Mortal Shell that will help you throughout your journey. In this Mortal Shell Items guide, we’ll be giving you detailed information regarding all the items you can find in the game.

Mortal Shell Items

Items in Mortal Shell are classified according to five types.

While some of these items might be restricted to certain shells, most of them can be used regardless of what shell you are wearing.

Consumable Items

Name Effect Simple Lute Lure nearby enemies by playing the Lute (Familiarity 1). Incite enemies to cause violence from great distances (Familiarity 10). Roasted Rat Regenerate 30 hp over 40 seconds, at the cost of Resolve (Familiarity 1). Heal for 10 more if fairly familiar with the item (Familiarity 8). Boiled Frog Increase your stamina regeneration speed for 3 minutes (Familiarity 1). Lasts for 5 minutes with greater familiarity (Familiarity 4). Etherial Diapason Restores your ability to claim your shell once more after death (Familiarity 1). Restore Resolve (Familiarity 2). Effigy of Harros Summon Harros through astral conversion (Familiarity 1). Harros takes reduced damage if familiar (Familiarity 4). Spectral Token Increase damage of your next attack after taking damage while hardened (Familiarity 1). Deal even more damage if familiar (Familiarity 10). Tarspore Deal 40 poison damage over a period of 16 seconds (Familiarity 1). Familiars gain immunity to poison damage for 120 seconds (Familiarity 2). Weltcap Regenerate 40 health over a period of 60 seconds (Familiarity 1). If familiar with Weltcap, consume no stamina on the next dodge as well (Familiarity 20). Mortal Token The first hit taken while hardened is converted to health (Familiarity 1). Being familiar with the token will allow you to gain even more health (Familiarity 10). Effigy of Tiel Summon Tiel through astral conversion (Familiarity 1). Shell will take less harm if you’re familiar (Familiarity 4). Tainted Nektar This foul slurry rends you from your shell (Familiarity 1). Those familiar with it are able to extract a single drop of Tar (Familiarity 2). Baguette Boost your health slightly (Familiarity 1). Gain more health if familiar (Familiarity 2). Inferior Moonshine Gain Resolve by drinking it at the cost of your own health (Familiarity 1). Lose less health if familiar (Familiarity 4). Superior Moonshine Gain a large amount of Resolve (Familiarity 1). Gain 4 bars of Resolve if familiar (Familiarity 3). Scripture of Euphoria Next parry will grant you health on success (Familiarity 1). Gain more health if familiar (Familiarity 3). Scripture of Repent Light an enemy on fire upon a successful parry (Familiarity 1). Familiarity will increase the damage as well as the duration of the burn (Familiarity 3). Untarnished Mask Recall back to Sester Genessa (Familiarity 1). Familiar with the mask will gain one bar of Resolve as well on use (Familiarity 2). Golden Bell Gain more Resolve for 3 minutes (Familiarity 1). Familiarity will allow you to use the benefits for a longer period of time (Familiarity 2). Scripture of Defiance The next parry will refund Resolve (Familiarity 1). 2 bars of Resolve will be recovered if familiar (Familiarity 3). Rotten Food Restore a small amount of health at a very large cost to Resolve (Familiarity 1). Sacrifice less Resolve if familiar (Familiarity 4). Scripture of Ardor Poison your enemy on the next successful parry (Familiarity 1). Familiarity will strengthen your poison effect (Familiarity 3). Ornate Token Increase your defense against the next attack if you take damage while hardened (Familiarity 1). The buff will negate the damage completely if familiar (Familiarity 10). Mango None Scripture of Despair Summon Solomon through the astral conversion (Familiarity 1). Familiarity with the verse will boost your damage even further (Familiarity 3). Bronze Bell Gain a 10% bonus to tar found for a total of six minutes (Familiarity 1). 10% chance for enemies to drop a glimpse for 6 minutes (Familiarity 2). Effigy of Solomon Summon Solomon through astral conversion (Familiarity 1). Shell takes less damage if familiar (Familiarity 4). Effigy of Eredrim Summon Eredrim through astral conversion (Familiarity 1). Shell takes less damage if familiar (Familiarity 4).

Key Items

Name Effects Location Quenching Acid Used at the Workbench to increase a weapon’s strength. 1x Eternal Narthex

2x Dim Gate

1x Abandoned Chamber

1x Enshrined Sanctum

1x Fallgrim

2x Fallgrim Tower (Vlas)

1x The Mist

1x Temple Grounds

1x Monument of Ash Solemn Offering Increase the healing effect of the Tarnished Seal from empowered ripostes. 1x Abandoned Chamber

1x Monument of Ash

1x Eternal Narthex Forbidden Offering Boost Resolve acquisition from the Tarnished Seal. Buy from Corrupted Sester for 3000 Large Bolt Used as ammo for the Ballistazooka. Found in many locations throughout the game. Also purchasable from Vlas, who sells them for 800. Tools Used to repair the Ballistazooka. Purchasable from Vlas for 8000. Tarnished Seal Parry incoming enemy strikes. Found at the Fallgrim Tower. Given to you at the start of the game by the Old Prisoner. Molten Spike Unlocks the Molten Spike Ability of the Hallowed Sword. Obtained from Frog Chests located at the big campsite inside the valley during The Mist. Mechanical Spike Unlocks the Mechanical Spike Ability of the Hallowed Sword. Can be found at Fallgrim inside a chest located at the Grisha cave, in front of the Fallgrim Tower. Perfumed Censer Used to unlock the Perfumed Censer Ability of the Hammer and Chisel. Found at the Eternal Narthex on the area to the left, right behind the torch guarded by the Ranged Mistresses. Foul Censer Unlocks unlock the Foul Censer Ability of the Hammer and Chisel. Found at the Shifting Archives. Head to the area to the left. There will be a teleporter between the scriptures. Use it to get to the area with the Foul Censer. Petrified Winterglass Unlocks the Petrified Winterglass Ability of the Martyr’s Blade. Found at the Abandoned Chamber. You’ll find a hole on the right in the third room. Crawl to the other side and you’ll find the Petrified Winterglass on the tomb. Radiant Winterglass Used to unlock the Radiant Winterglass Ability of the Martyr’s Blade. Found at the Enshrined Sanctum. Cross the bridge after the entrance and head down. Go to the back of the room and you’ll find the Radiant Winterglass. Awakened Stone Unlock the Awakened Stone Ability of the Smoldering Mace. Found at the Monument of Ash. Open the last tomb, found on the bridge taking you to the Sanctum of Flame. Foundry Stone Used to unlock the Foundry Stone Ability of the Smoldering Mace. Can be found at Temple Grounds, inside the very first tomb on the right in the second room. Crystalline Gland Used to unlock the Seal Infusion – Crystalline ability of the Tarnished Seal. Obtained after defeating Tarsus at the Martyr’s Altar. Knotted Gland Unlock the Seal Infusion – Knotted ability of the Tarnished Seal. Found at Shifting Archives after defeating Crucix, The Twiceborn. Inflamed Gland Used to unlock the Seal Infusion – Inflamed ability of the Tarnished Seal. Acquired at Sanctum of Flame after defeating Imrod, the Unrepentant Glimpse of Fallacy – Acquired by defeating The Unchained.

Currency

Name Effect Remnant of Tar Consumed to obtain 80 Tar (Familiarity 1). Extract 100 Tar if familiar (Familiarity 6). Congealed Tar Consumed to obtain 150 Tar (Familiarity 1). Extract 200 Tar if familiar (Familiarity 5). Bag of Tar Consumed to obtain 300 Tar (Familiarity 1). Extract 375 Tar if familiar (Familiarity 5). Slurry of Tar Consumed to obtain 500 Tar (Familiarity 1). Extract 600 Tar if familiar (Familiarity 5). Unguent Tar Consumed to obtain 750 Tar (Familiarity 1). Extract 850 Tar if familiar (Familiarity 5). Extracted Tar Consumed to obtain 1300 Tar (Familiarity 1). Nascent Tar Consumed to obtain 2500 Tar (Familiarity 1).

Experience

Name Effect Glimpse of Wisdom Consumed to obtain 2 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Obtain 3 glimpses if familiar (Familiarity 8). Glimpse of Futility Consumed to obtain 2 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Obtain 3 glimpses if familiar (Familiarity 8). Glimpse of Affection Consumed to obtain 4 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Obtain 2 glimpses if familiar (Familiarity 4). Glimpse of Reverie Consumed to obtain 15 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Thestus’ Glimpse of Tenacity Consumed to obtain an UNKNOWN number of glimpses (Familiarity 1). Glimpse of Courage Consumed to obtain 10 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Glimpse of Disdain Consumed to obtain 22 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Glimpse of Oblivion Consumed to obtain 15 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Glimpse of Annihilation Consumed to obtain 15 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Glimpse of Insignificance Consumed to obtain 15 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Glimpse of Hope Consumed to obtain 6 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Obtain 7 glimpses if familiar (Familiarity 6). Glimpse of Truth Consumed to obtain 15 glimpses (Familiarity 1). Corvid’s Glimpse of Admiration Consumed to obtain an UNKNOWN number of glimpses (Familiarity 1). Glimpse of Cowardice Consumed to obtain 10 glimpses (Familiarity 1).

Unlimited Use Items