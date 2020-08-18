No Plans For Microtransactions In Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends

Legends, the newly announced online multiplayer cooperative mode for Ghost of Tsushima, will not feature any microtransactions.

Speaking with IGN in a recent interview, developer Sucker Punch Productions confirmed that all content will be unlocked through gameplay alone. Ghost of Tsushima will not add microtransactions either at the release of Legends and nor afterwards. Hence, players can quell any concerns about having to purchase in-game currency with their wallets for exclusive items.

There are no microtransactions in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, and we have absolutely no plans to add them. All of the content is unlocked through play.

Legends will be releasing in fall as a free update. The new co-op mode will introduce four legendary warriors as four different classes inspired by Japanese mythology: the Samurai, the Ronin, the Assassin, and the Hunter. Each class will feature unique abilities and skills to fit their own role in Ghost of Tsushima.

Sucker Punch Productions has further confirmed that the new multiplayer content of Legends will be divided between two-player story missions and four-player wave-based survival missions. The level of difficulty will scale according to the missions “with new magical twists that often require careful synchronization” between all players. The developer will detailing more in the coming months.

Ghost of Tsushima is now available exclusive on PlayStation 4. The game is the last first-party offering from Sony Interactive Entertainment to conclude the current generation. However, the game will be playable on PlayStation 5 as well through backwards compatibility.

Sucker Punch Productions might possibly announce new next-generation enhancements down the road but for the time being, Ghost of Tsushima, as beautiful as it already looks on PlayStation 4, will be one of the games taking advantage of backwards compatibility on PlayStation 5 at launch.