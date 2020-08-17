Quantum Error Does 4K/60FPS Unoptimized On PS5, Dev Responds To Fake PS5 4K Rumors

There have been a number of rumors that third-party developers are struggling to achieve stable 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on PlayStation 5. The rumors began with Resident Evil: Village and then involved Quantum Error. While Capcom never responded, TeamKill Media decided to hit back at the claims.

Taking to Twitter last week, TeamKill Media stated that an unoptimized build of Quantum Error is already pumping 65-70 frames per second at 4K resolution on PlayStation 5. The developer has full confidence that ongoing optimizations will further stabilize Quantum Error for a glorious 4K experience on PlayStation 5. TeamKill Media also shut down all such alleged insiders for claiming that achieving 4K results is problematic on the next-generation PlayStation 4 successor.

Not sure where this quote comes from but, it didn’t come from us.

Quantum Error currently is running at 4K 65-70 FPS unoptimized. We will be hitting our goal of 4K 60 FPS.

And there will be much more than just corridors lol! 🤣 — QUANTUM ERROR (@quantum_error) August 13, 2020

Quantum Error was said to be getting downgraded because the game is struggling to get 30 frames per second at 4K resolution on PlayStation 5. Resident Evil: Village was likewise claimed to be struggling as well with the most stable build being 60 frames per second at 1080p.

Quantum Error was announced in March as a first-person “cosmic horror” shooter. The game will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and 4. The developer, at the time, noted that the game should run at 1080p on PlayStation 4 and at 4K on PlayStation 5. The major differences between both versions being improved lighting via ray tracing and faster loading segments.

There are no plans to bring the game on PC. TeamKill Media should be sharing more details soon because Quantum Error is expected to be a launch title for PlayStation 5 this holiday season. The game, according to the developer, is for players who love games like Dead Space, Doom, and Fear.