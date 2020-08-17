Marvel’s Avengers Will Add Spider-Man In March 2021

Marvel’s Avengers will be releasing in less then a month but without Spider-Man. The web-crawler will not join the playable roster for another seven months.

Earlier today, retailer GAME began sending out promotional messages (via TheSixthAxis) to convince customers in the United Kingdom to pre-order Marvel’s Avengers. The promotional material categorically noted that Spider-Man will swing around for PlayStation owners in March 2021.

While developer Crystal Dynamics has not confirmed the news, expect an official acknowledgment soon. It also needs to be pointed out that Crystal Dynamics never did confirm when Spider-Man would be added to Marvel’s Avengers. It was naturally assumed by many that he would be either available on day one or after an update near launch.

Spider-Man sparked a furious debate recently when he was announced as a PlayStation-exclusive character. Besides Spider-Man, PlayStation players will get to enjoy early access to all new content and cosmetics as well. Crystal Dynamics responded to criticism by stating that Sony Interactive Entertainment “absolutely has the rights” to cater to its own platform.

The exclusive nature of Marvel’s Avengers though did not end just there. The game will offer exclusive cosmetics to players based on their choice of mobile carrier. Verizon and Virgin both have an exclusive lineup of skins to deck out Marvel’s Avengers in.

Spider-Man being PlayStation-exclusive might still be causing a lot of frowns. However, note that there will be a lot of other playable characters to choose from. Data miners have already uncovered at least 15 unannounced characters that include the likes of Doctor Strange, She-Hulk, War Machine, Ant-Man, Wasp, Falcon, Winter Soldier, among others. Crystal Dynamics has so far not stated that there will be any more exclusive characters for either PlayStation or any other platform.

Marvel’s Avengers is all set to officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020.