Marvel’s Avengers Beta Leaks 15 DLC Characters

It appears that more than a dozen playable characters will be making their way into Marvel’s Avengers down the road as post-release content.

Following the recent beta update, data miners went to work on the weekend (via VGC) to unearth references to several unannounced characters. The data miners were also specific that the beta files suggest the characters to be playable in Marvel’s Avengers and not unlockable cosmetics. It goes without saying though that datamined content should never be considered official because they may as well have been scrapped during development but were never removed.

The unannounced characters of Marvel’s Avengers are as follows: Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, She-Hulk, War Machine, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Ant-Man, Wasp, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Kate Bishop, Mockingbird, and Quake. Crystal Dynamics has only announced two post-release characters for the time being: the much-wished Hawkeye, and the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man.

According to creative director Shaun Escayg, no post-release character will “be introduced without a story” in Marvel’s Avengers. They will all have their own story arcs. The only question is how deep the storytelling will be? With over a dozen DLC characters, it would suffice that fans do not expect the story arcs to be deep.

Most recently, Bill Rosemann, creative head of Marvel Games, clarified that the Spider-Man of Marvel’s Avengers and the one of the titular PlayStation 4 game exist in their own realities. Hence, fans should not expect a crossover of narratives. Both narratives take place in the Marvel Universe but in different realities, in clear contrast with the singular reality of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s Avengers is all set to officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020. Crystal Dynamics will start discussing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releases once the next-generation consoles have launched.