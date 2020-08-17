GTA 6 Domains Further Hint Vice City

Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) taking place in Vice City continues to be one of the most prominent claims of past rumors and reports. The iconic location of the titular 2002 installment has often been brought up alongside other possible locations. It would be safe to assume right now that the next-generation chapter in the sandbox will indeed be returning to Vice City once again.

Earlier today, parent company Take-Two Interactive was spotted (via Reddit) to have stealthily updated a couple of domains: “gtavicecityonline” and “gtavi.” The former was already owned by Take-Two Interactive but updating it alongside the latter does make for interesting speculations. GTA 6 remains in active development whether Rockstar Games officially confirms or not. The mention of Vice City by the parent company though adds credit to the main setting.

The only official thing to know about GTA 6 is that the game will not be releasing before 2021 at the earliest. This is according to CEO Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two Interactive who said in an earnings call that the next fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021, will be light in terms of new releases. Suffice to say, GTA 6 will be anything but light. Hence, fans will need to wait a while longer.

GTA 6 was highly anticipated to be present at the recent PlayStation 5 digital event. However, Rockstar Games surprised everyone by announcing GTA 5 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X instead, albeit with enhancements. The developer is believed to be readying an audience on PlayStation 5 before releasing the next installment. A large number of existing players are expected to jump over to PlayStation 5 just for GTA 5. That might suggest that GTA 6 will not be releasing for PlayStation 4 or older consoles.

Remember that Rockstar Games took nearly eight years to complete Red Dead Redemption 2. Provided that the developer started work as soon as GTA 5 was released in 2013, the follow-up should be around the corner. However, Rockstar Games did invest a lot of resources into the enhanced PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and later PC versions. By that count, fans can hardly expect a release in 2021.