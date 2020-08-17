FIFA 21 File Size Revealed And It Is Similar To Last Year

The minimum requirements for the next FIFA installment have been revealed showing how demanding the game is on PC. Apart from the hardware requirements, we find out what the file size of FIFA 21 is.

The FIFA 21 minimum requirements were posted on Origin, with detailed hardware demands as well as the best internet speed in order to play the game. The file size for FIFA 21 should be somewhere around 40-45GB, given you need to have at least 50GB. This doesn’t weigh as too much or too little since FIFA 20 bore the same file size too.

Here are the detailed list of all minimum and recommended requirements for FIFA 21 on PC:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/8.1/10

Processor (AMD): Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): FX 8150 @3.6GHz or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i5-3550 @3.40GHz or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon R9 270x or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 670 or Equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband Connection

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Note that FIFA 21 on PC won’t release with huge next-gen improvements. According to EA’s FAQ, the PC version will be the same as those of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

FIFA 21 releases on October 9th for PC, Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. A Google Stadia version of the game will release later in its cycle. In addition, the next-gen versions of the next FIFA game will release when Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X are on the market. Note that Electronic Arts has announced that you will be able to upgrade your existing edition of FIFA 21 on their next-gen one for free when the time comes.