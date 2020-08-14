Warner Bros. Montreal’s Batman Game Confirmed For DC FanDome

Warner Bros. Games Montreal has been teasing a new Batman game for months now. The developer had to even ask fans to be patient and that an announcement will be made when the game has been deemed ready. That time is now here.

According to the official schedule of the upcoming DC FanDome event, Warner Bros. Games Montreal will be hosting a developer panel to not only announce the new Batman game but also answer questions that fans might have.

August 22 / 1:30 p.m. ET – Warner Bros. Montreal Game Announcement. Gamers! You won’t want to miss this first look at an exciting new game, and Q&A with its developers.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal has been rumored to be working on a new Batman game for past couple of years at least. Several names have come up during this time such as Batman: Arkham Legacy and Batman: Arkham Universe, but those could possibly be placeholders. The only thing for certain is that the new Batman game will feature the Court of Owls, an ancient and secretive group that has been controlling Gotham City from the shadows for centuries.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal was previously behind Batman: Arkham Origins and the post-release content for Batman: Arkham Knight. There have been strong reports that the new Batman game will serve as a soft reboot for the Batman: Arkham trilogy. There have been just too many rumors and reports to consider. Why the announcement was held off for so long remains to be known, but fans will be glad regardless that their patience gets to be rewarded soon.

DC FanDome will take place on August 22 as a digital event due to COVID-19. The show will run straight for 24 hours and hence, those interested in tuning in should check out the complete schedule to know exactly when and what to stream.