Suicide Squad Game Will Task You To Kill The Justice League

The recent teaser from developer Rocksteady Studios did suggest that the upcoming Suicide Squad game will be taking on Superman in one way or the other. It has now come to light that the Kryptonian will not be alone. Superman will appear as part of the Justice League, meaning that other members are potentially going to be making appearances in the Suicide Squad game as well.

According to the official schedule of the upcoming DC FanDome event, Rocksteady Studios will be hosting a developer panel (via Comic Book) for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The official name alone gives the main plot away as players will indeed be taking control of the group of mercenaries to do the impossible—kill Superman in the Suicide Squad game.

August 22 / 8:00 p.m ET – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game panel.

Following the release of the schedule, the official Wikipedia listing has gone live as well. The description further confirms that the titular anti-hero group will be tasked to kill the Justice League. The description also reveals a few gameplay aspects. The new Suicide Squad game will feature an open-world design with a third-person perspective. Furthermore, each Suicide Squad member will have their own unique tactical and combat skills.

Looking back at the Batman: Arkham trilogy, it comes as no surprise that Rocksteady Studios has decided to use the same formula for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. Hence, players can expect the same signature freeflow combat but with new improvements.

The only things left for the developer to confirm now are the members of both the Suicide Squad and the Justice League. DC FanDome takes place on August 22 and will run straight for the next 24 hours. Make sure to check the complete schedule to know exactly when to stream in. Hopefully, fans will be treated with a lot of gameplay footage and not just cinematics.