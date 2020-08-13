Risk of Rain 2 Loader Guide

If you want to learn more about the Risk of Rain 2 Loader character, look no further than this guide, which will show you how to unlock Loader, her pros and cons and her abilities.

Risk of Rain 2 Loader Character

Loader is a very powerful burst-damage character and is also extremely mobile, which makes her a great survivor to have in Risk of Rain 2.

How to Unlock Loader

The quickest way to unlock Loader is by completing the Guidance Offline Challenge. In this challenge, you’ll have to defeat the Alloy Worship Unit in Stage 4 (Siren’s Call).

The best survivor to use for this challenge is the Mercenary. He can kill the Alloy Worship Unit faster than all the other survivors in the game.

Attempt this challenge in the Drizzle difficulty – there’s no reason to up the difficulty any more.

After starting the challenge, play through the stages until you get to Stage 4. Once there, you’ll have to kill five Vulture Eggs.

They spawn randomly around the map, so you’ll need to look around to find them.

After you kill the fifth egg, head to the very center of the map and you’ll encounter the Alloy Worship Unit.

Defeating the Alloy Worship Unit is surprisingly easy if you’re playing with the Mercenary.

All you need to do is to jump above it and shift into it while you’re above it. Doing this will push the Alloy Worship Unit into the ground.

Once it makes contact with the ground, the Alloy Worship Unit will blow up. Loader will now be unlocked.

Abilities

Passive Ability – Scrap Barrier

The Loader is immune to fall damage. Striking enemies with the Loader’s gauntlets grants a temporary banner.

The banner granted by this ability makes Loader extremely tough and this passive ability compliments her grappling hook very well as you’ll be falling around a lot while using it.

Primary Ability – Knuckleboom

Swing at nearby enemies for 320% damage. There isn’t much to this ability. Loader punches the opponent in front of her for 320% damage and gets a temporary banner from her passive.

Secondary Abilities – Grapple First or Spiked Fist

For Loader’s secondary ability, you have the option to choose from either Grapple Fist or Spiked Fist.

Grapple Fist: Fire your gauntlet forward, pulling you to the target.

Spiked Fist: Fire your gauntlet forward, dealing 320% damage and stunning. Pulls you to heavy targets. Light targets are pulled to YOU instead.

This choice is a no-brainer really. Spiked Fist is an overall better version of Grapple Fist.

Utilities – Charged Gauntlet or Thunder Gauntlet

For Loader’s utility, you have the option to choose from either Charged Gauntlet or Thunder

Charged Gauntlet: Charge up a piercing punch for 600%-2700% damage. Deals more damage at higher speeds.

Thunder Gauntlet: Charge up a single punch for 2100% damage that shocks enemies in a cone for 1000% damage. Deals more damage at higher speeds.

The difference between these two abilities isn’t as drastic as it was with her secondary ability.

Charged Gauntlet deals more damage, but it has to be charged up. It also deals less AoE damage than the Thunder Gauntlet.

Thunder Gauntlet seems to be a bit better but it’s mostly up to preference.

Special Ability – M551 Pylon

Throw a floating pylon that zaps up to 6 nearby enemies for 100% damage. Can be grappled.

This purpose of this ability seems to be to get rid of annoying aerial enemies which are hard to kill with her other abilities.

How to Play with Loader

In RoR 2, Loader mostly deals burst damage. This means that instead of dealing continuous damage, she dishes out a lot of damage very quickly and then has to wait for cooldown to be over before she can do it again.

Another thing to note about Loader is that she’s a melee character. However, due to the fact that she is extremely mobile, this isn’t much of a problem.

Loader’s most powerful move is her utility punch, which deals 2100% base damage and the damage scales up with speed.

This allows you to use your grappling hook to increase your speed as the punch is charging up to dish out a mind-boggling amount of burst damage.

Loader’s primary ability should not be your main focus. You should only use it to finish off weakened enemies. The rest of Loader’s abilities should be the ones being used most.

The following rotation will allow you to use Loader’s abilities in the most efficient way you can.

Increase your speed using your Grapple Hook and charge up your Gauntlet as you’re doing so.

When you’re at the mid-point of the swing with your Grapple Hook –where you’re at the maximum speed – Release the attack to deal an insane amount of damage.

This should be the main attack you do with Loader. It deals so much damage that there isn’t really any point in trying anything else.

Best Items to Use with Loader

Risk of Rain 2 has a plethora of items to use with each character. However, there are some that fit certain characters in RoR 2 like Loader better as we have mentioned below

Lens Maker’s Glasses

Paul’s Goat Hoof

ATG Missile

Crowbar

Kjaro’s band

Gasoline

Wil-o-the-wisp

Focus Crystal

Ukulele

Tips and Tricks