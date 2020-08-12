Risk of Rain 2 Best Items Guide

Risk of Rain 2 has a number of items for you to acquire and power up your character with. In this Risk of Rain 2 Items Guide, we will detail each and every item along with their respective effects.

Risk of Rain 2 Best Items

Throughout your journey in RoR 2, you’ll encounter a total of 116 items.

These items in Risk of Rain 2 are divided into 6 rarities.

White (Common)

Green (Uncommon)

Red (Legendary)

Yellow (Boss)

Blue (Lunar)

Orange (Equipment)

Many items can be found lying around in supply crates. The great thing is, all of these items can be infinitely stacked with the same type.

You’ll find that stacking items is necessary to overpower your character for later levels in the game.

Common Items

Common Item(s) Description Armor-Piercing Rounds Deal extra 20% damage to bosses. Backup Magazine Add an additional charge to your secondary skill. Bundle of Fireworks Activating an interactable launches 8 fireworks that deal 300% base damage. Bustling Fungus If you stand still for 2 seconds, create a zone around you that will heal you and your allies for 4.5% of your health. Cautious Slug Increase your passive health regeneration by 3 hp/s while out of combat. Crowbar Deal 150% damage to enemies that are above 90% health. Energy Drink Improve your sprint speed by 30%. Focus Crystal Increase damage dealt to enemies by 15%, if they’re within 13-meters of range. Fresh Meat Increase your base health regeneration by +2 hp/s for a total of 3 seconds after you kill an enemy. Gasoline Killing an enemy will ignite all nearby enemies within a 12-meter range. Enemies burn for 150% base damage. Lens-Maker’s Glasses Have a 10% chance to deal critical strikes. Medkit Heal for 10 health 1.1 seconds after you get hurt. Monster Tooth Spawn a healing orb after killing an enemy that will heal for 8 health. Paul’s Goat Hoof Increase your movement speed by 14%. Personal Shield Generator Gain a shield equal to 8% of your maximum health. Rusted Key A hidden cache containing an item will appear in a random location on each stage. Soldier’s Syringe Increase your attack speed by 15%. Sticky Bomb 5% chance to attach a bomb upon hitting an enemy, which detonates for 180% total damage. Stun Grenade 5% chance on hit to stun an enemy for 2 seconds. Topaz Brooch Gain a temporary barrier on kill for 15 health. Tougher Times 15% chance to block any incoming damage. Tri-Tip Dagger 15% chance to bleed an enemy for 240% base damage. Warbanner Upon leveling up, drop a banner that will strengthen all allies within 16m, and raise your attack and movement speed by 30%.

Uncommon

Uncommon Item(s) Description AtG Missile Mk. 1 10% chance to fire a missile that deals 300% of the total damage. Bandolier 18% chance on kill to drop an ammo pack that resets all skill cooldowns. Increases by a scale of 10% with each stack. Berzerker’s Pauldron Killing 3 enemies within 1 second sends you into a frenzy for 6s (+4s per stack). Increases movement speed by 50% and attack speed by 100%. Chronobauble Slow enemies on hit for 2 seconds, making them move at -60% of their movement speed. Add an additional 2 seconds with each stack of Chronobauble. Fuel Cell Hold an additional equipment charge. Reduce equipment cooldown by 15%. Ghor’s Tome 4% chance on kill to drop a treasure worth $25. The chances increase with the passage of time. Harvester’s Scythe Gain a 5% critical chance. Critical strikes heal for 8 health. Add a +4 to health gained with each stack. Hopoo Feather Gain +1 maximum jump count. Infusion Killing an enemy increases your health permanently by 1, up to a maximum of 100 per stack. Kjaro’s Band 8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic flame tornado, dealing 500% total damage. Additional 250% with each stack. Leeching Seed Dealing damage heals you for 1 heal. Increase health gained with each stack. Lepton Daisy Release a healing nova during the Teleporter event, healing all nearby allies for 50% of their maximum health. Can happen more than one depending on how many stacks you have. Old Guillotine Instantly kill Elite monsters below 20% (+20% per stack) health. Old War Stealthkit Chance on taking damage to gain 40% movement speed and invisibility for 3s (+1.5s per stack). The chance increases the more damage you take. Predatory Instincts Gain 5% critical chance. Critical strikes increase attack speed by 12%. Maximum cap of 36% (+24% per stack) attack speed. Razorwire Getting hit causes you to explode in a burst of razors, dealing 160% damage. Hit 5 enemies within 25 meters range, +2 enemies, and +10 meters with each stack. Red Whip Leaving combat boosts your movement speed by 30% (+30% per stack). Rose Buckler Increase armor by 30 while sprinting. Additional +30 with each stack. Runald’s Band 8% chance on hit to strike an enemy with a runic ice blast, slowing them by 80% and dealing 250% of their total damage. Additional +125% with each stack. Ukulele 25% chance to fire chain lighting for 80% total damage on up to 3 (+2 per stack) targets within 20m (+2m per stack). War Horn Activating your Equipment gives you +70% attack speed for 8s. Additional 4 seconds with each stack. Wax Quail Jumping while sprinting boosts you forward by 10m (+10m per stack). Will-o’-the-wisp On killing an enemy, spawn a lava pillar in a 12m (+2.4m per stack) radius for 350% (+280% per stack) base damage.

Legendary Items

Legendary Item(s) Description 57 Leaf Clover Roll all your random effects +1 times for a favorable outcome. Aegis Gain a temporary barrier for 50% of the amount of you excessively healed. Alien Head Reduce skill cooldowns by 25%. Additional +25% each stack. Brainstalks Upon killing an elite monster, enter a frenzy for 4s, allowing you to use all your skills without any cooldowns. Add 4 seconds to your frenzy with each additional stack. Brilliant Behemoth All your attacks explode in a 4m radius for a bonus of 60% total damage to nearby enemies. Add 2.5 additional meters of range for each stack. Ceremonial Dagger Killing an enemy fires out 3 homing daggers that deal 150% damage. Add additional +150% damage with each stack. Dio’s Best Friend Come back to life with invulnerability for 3 seconds upon death. Good insurance. Frost Relic Killing an enemy surrounds you with an ice storm that deals 600% damage per second. The storm grows with every kill, increasing its radius by 1 meter. Stacks up to 6 meters. Can increase by 6 meters with each stack. H3AD-5T v2 Increase your jump height. Create a kinetic explosion with a range of 10 meters upon hitting the ground that deals 2300% base damage and scales up with more speed. 10 second cooldown that scales by -50% with each stack. Happiest Mask Killing enemies has a 7% chance to spawn a ghost of the killed enemy with 1500% damage. Lasts for 30 seconds, gain an additional 30 seconds with each stack. Hardlight Afterburner Add +2 (+2 per stack) charges of your Utility skill. Reduces Utility skill cooldown by 33%. N’kuhana’s Opinion Store 100% (+100% per stack) of healing as Soul Energy. After your Soul Energy reaches 10% of your maximum health, fire a skull that deals 250% of your Soul Energy as damage. Rejuvenation Rack Heal +100% (+100% per stack) more. Resonance Disc Killing enemies charges the Resonance Disc. The disc launches itself toward a target for 300% base damage (+300% per stack), piercing all enemies it doesn’t kill, and then explodes for 1000% base damage (+1000% per stack). Returns to the user, striking all enemies along the way for 300% base damage (+300% per stack). Sentient Meat Hook 20% chance on hit to fire homing hooks at up to 10 (+5 per stack) enemies for 100% total damage. Additional 20% chance with each stack. Shattering Justice After hitting an enemy 5 times, reduce their armor by 60 for 8 (+8 per stack) seconds. Soulbound Catalyst Kills reduce equipment cooldown by 4s. Additional 2 seconds reduced with each stack. Unstable Tesla Coil Fire out lightning that hits 3 enemies for 200% base damage every 0.5s. The Tesla Coil switches off every 10 seconds. Hit an additional 2 enemies with each stack. Wake of Vultures Gain the power of any killed elite monster for 8s (+5s per stack).

Boss Items

Boss Item(s) Description Boss Genesis Loop Cause an explosion that deals 6000% base damage when you fall below 25% health. Recharges every 30 seconds with -50% per stack. Wandering Vagrant Halcyon Seed Summon Aurelionite during the teleporter event. It deals 100% damage and 100% health. +50% increase in damage with each stack, and +100% health per stack. Aurelionite Irradiant Pearl Increases all stats by 10%. Additional +10% with each stack. Cleansing Pool Little Disciple Fire a tracking wisp for 100% damage. Fires every 0.5 seconds while sprinting. Additional +100% damage with each stack. Grovetender Pearl Increases maximum health by 10%. Additional +10% per stack. Cleansing Pool Queen’s Gland Every 30 seconds, summon a Beetle Guard with a bonus 300% damage and 100% health. Can have 1 guard per stack. Beetle Queen Titanic Knurl Increase maximum health by 40 and health regeneration by 1.6 health per second. +40 health per stack. Stone Titan

Lunar Items

Lunar Item(s) Description Beads of Fealty Seems to do nothing… but… Brittle Crown 30% chance on hit to gain 2 gold, an additional 2 gold per stack. Scales over time. Lose gold on taking damage equal to 100%, increase the limit by 100% with each stack. Corpsebloom Heal +100% (+100% per stack) more. All healing is applied over time. Can heal for a maximum of 10% (reduced by 50% per stack) of your health per second. Gesture of the Drowned Reduce Equipment cooldown by 50%, an additional 15% per stack. Forces your Equipment to activate whenever it is off cooldown. Shaped Glass Increase base damage by 100% with an additional 100% per stack. Reduce maximum health by 50% with an additional 50% per stack. Strides of Heresy Replace your Utility Skill with Shadowfade. Fade away, becoming intangible and gaining +30% movement speed. Heal for 25% of your maximum health, an additional +25% per stack. Lasts 3 seconds, extend duration by 3 seconds per stack. Transcendence Convert all but 1 health into regenerating shields. Get +50% maximum health, with +25% per additional stack. Visions of Heresy Replace your Primary Skill with Hungering Gaze. Fire a flurry of tracking shards that detonate after a delay, dealing 120% base damage. Hold up to 12 charges (+12 per stack) that reload after 2 seconds (+2 per stack).

Active Items

Active Item(s) Description Cooldown Blast Shower Remove any negative effects, which include debuffs, damage over time, and any nearby projectiles. 20s Disposable Missile Launcher Fire 12 missiles that will deal 300% damage per missile. 45s Eccentric Vase Create a quantum tunnel of 1000 meters length which will last for 30 seconds. 45s Foreign Fruit Heal for 50% of your maximum health. 45s Fuel Array Looks like it could power something. EXTREMELY unstable… – Gnarled Woodsprite Gain a Woodsprite that will heal you for 1.5% of your maximum health every second. You can also send it to an ally to heal them for 10% of their maximum health. 15s Jade Elephant Gain 500 armor for 5 seconds. 45s Milky Chrysalis Sprout wings and fly for 15 seconds. Gain +20% movement speed for the duration. 60s Ocular HUD Gain +100% Critical Strike Chance for 8 seconds. 60s Preon Accumulator Fires preon tendrils, zapping enemies within 35m for up to 600% damage per second. On contact, detonate in an enormous 20m explosion for 4000% damage. 140s Primordial Cube Fire a black hole that draws enemies within 30m into its center. Lasts 10 seconds 60s Radar Scanner Reveal all interactables within 500 meters for 10 seconds. 45s Royal Capacitor Call down a lightning strike on a targeted monster, dealing 3000% damage and stunning nearby monsters. 20s The Back-up Call 4 Strike Drones to fight for you. Lasts 25 seconds. 100s The Crowdfunder Fires a continuous barrage that deals 100% damage per bullet. Costs $1 per bullet. Cost increases over time. – Volcanic Egg Turn into a draconic fireball for 5 seconds. Deal 500% damage on impact. Detonates at the end for 800% damage. 30s

Lunar Equipment

Lunar Equipment Description Cooldown Effigy of Grief Any enemies that are caught in this will be slowed by 50% and have their armor reduced by 20. – Glowing Meteorite Cause a meteor strike which will damage all characters for 600% damage per blast. Lasts for 20 seconds. 140s Helfire Tincture Ignite all enemies present within an 8-meter vicinity. Deal damage to yourself for a total of 5% of your maximum health per second. The burn doesn’t hurt allies too strongly. 45s Spinel Tonic Drink the Tonic, gaining a boost for 20 seconds. Increases damage by +100%. Increases attack speed by +70%. Increases armor by +20. Increases maximum health by +50%. Increases passive health regeneration by +300%. Increases movement speed by +30%. When the Tonic wears off, you have a 20% chance to gain a Tonic Affliction, reducing all of your stats by -5% with -5% reduction per stack. 60s

