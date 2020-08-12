Our Hyper Scape Best Weapons Guide covers everything there is to know about all the weapons there are in Hyper Scape.

We will take a look at all the weapons and determine which ones are the best. We will discuss their features and stats at each fusion level.

Hyper Scape Best Weapons

Before we get started, a word to advise is that don’t expect weapons to behave as they do in other games because the map is vertical and there are hacks being used around you.

You have to think of achieving a balance and how one specific weapon will help you in that regard. If it’s confusing, go through the whole guide and you will understand. Let’s get started.

Every gun in Hyper Scape can be upgraded and doing so will increase its fusion level.

They all have five fusion levels and with each increasing fusion level, the stats of the weapon increase as well.

This could include reload time as well as mag size and at other times it could be damage. Let’s take a look at it in detail:

There are two kinds of damage that you can deal in this game; Headshot damage and Regular damage depending upon where you hit your opponent.

D-TAP

This pistol can be very useful as it doesn’t require you to aim. When you fire the bullet will hit anyone that comes within your ADS vision which can be extremely useful.

This weapon has no specific headshot damage but its regular damage for fusion levels 1 to 4 is five and at level 5 it increases to six.

Its mag size goes from 15 to 23 gradually while you increase its levels. It has an ammo cap of 120.

HEXFIRE

This weapon has the highest mag size and ammo cap in the game which is why it is the most used one.

Even though its damage per bullet is not great but the firing rate makes up for it. It is accurate as well which is also a plus.

The headshot damage goes from 6 to 7 only at level 5 of fusion and the regular damage goes from 4 to 5 at level 5.

The mag size goes from 150 to 270 from level 1 to 5 gradually with increments of 30. The ammo cap is on this is 480.

SKYBREAKER

This is an energy canon that has a single shot and it can take out enemies that come into the range of the orb it creates.

If you have a lot of enemies to fight at once, this weapon would be great a great choice. As the damage increase with each level so this would be best for most situations.

The headshot damage is not specified but it has variable regular damage for each level. The list below tells us the range for each level.

For level 1 the regular damage ranges from 16 to 50.

For level 2 the regular damage ranges from 17 to 57.

For level 3 the regular damage ranges from 20 to 65

For level 4 the regular damage ranges from 22 to 77.

For level 5 the regular damage ranges from 24 to 80.

The mag size stays 1 for each level and the ammo cap is at 18.

KOMODO

Komoda is like a mini Skybreaker. But its damage is not much less and in addition to that, it has a better firing rate than the Skybreaker.

Taking out multiple enemies is very easy for this weapon and if you get rushed, it will help you out a lot.

This also does not have headshot damage but its regular damage is 20 for the first four fusion levels but goes to 25 at level 5.

The mag size is 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 for each fusion level respectively and the max ammo cap is 30.

MAMMOTH-MK.1

A pump-action shotgun that is amazing at close range and it only gets better with the upgrades. It is best if you use this weapon inside closed spaces.

The headshot damage is 105 for the first four levels and 120 for level 5 of fusion and regular damage is 75 for the first four levels and 105 for the fifth.

The mag size goes from 5 to 9 with increments of one for each level and the ammo cap is 30.

PROTOCOL-V

This is a sniper and if you are a fan of sniping this could be the best choice for you.

The catch is that it is no good at close range but that wouldn’t be much of a problem as you will be taking out opponents before they get anywhere near you.

Headshot and regular damage on this weapon increase at each fusion level; for levels 1 through five headshot damage goes: 75, 85, 97, 109, and 120, and the regular damage is 50, 58, 65, 73, and 80. The mag size stays 3 and the ammo cap is 80.

RIOT-ONE

Headshot and regular damage on this weapon increase at each fusion level; for levels 1 through five headshot damage goes: 39, 43, 46, 51, and 57 and the regular damage is 26, 29, 31, 34, and 38. The mag size goes from 15 to 23 gradually and the ammo cap is at 36.

Early on in the game, this could be considered a great weapon as it has decent damage and your aim is good, your enemies can be taken out with a couple of bullets.

SALVO-EPL

If you get good at using this grenade launcher, it can prove to be quite useful as you can clear out areas fairly easily with this weapon and the grenade launcher will take out anyone within its vicinity.

The headshot damage is not specified but it has 25 regular damage for the first four levels and 31 for the fifth one.

The mag size goes from 15 to 23 gradually and the ammo cap is at 30.

HARPY

This SMG looking weapon is great for close-range fights as it has the highest firing rate in the game but it is not very accurate so do not consider it for long ranges.

It can help you out in the beginning but you should get a better one later on.

RIPPER

This is an Assault Rifle that has decent damage. Any FPS player would be right at home while using this gun.

The damage gets better with each level and the better mag size makes it a great weapon for beginners.

The headshot damage is 16 for the first four levels and 18 for level 5 of fusion and regular damage is 11 for the first four levels and 13 for the fifth.

The mag size goes from 24 to 36 with increments of two for each level except the last one and the ammo cap is 180.

Best Guns

So according to the data and personal preference we have decided which weapons would be the best to use in this game. These are:

Mammoth MK1 Ripper Komodo Skybreaker

These four weapons will be the absolute best to use as you fight your way to that Crown Victory.