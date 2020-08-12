How to Revive Allies in Hyper Scape

The mechanics of reviving in this game are a little different than other Battle Royale games. We will discuss How to Revive in Hyper Scape, and what you will be doing even after you die because as we mentioned before, this game has a different approach to reviving your teammates. Let’s get started!

How to Revive in Hyper Scape

As you already know, when you lose all your health in a Battle Royale game, you don’t die right away; your teammates can revive you and you can start playing again.

This part of reviving in Hyper Scape is similar to other games but if you get knocked out in this game, you lose everything you have; weapons, loot, abilities, everything.

Along with dropping all these items, players will also drop a yellow triangle which is called a Restore Point.

These Restore Points can be used by other teams to revive their squadmates. It doesn’t matter who got the kill as anyone can use the restore point.

That sounds simple enough, right? Now for the completely original part of the revival mechanic.

When you drop that restore point, you become an Echo, which is just a fancy way of saying that you become a spectator.

While you are an echo, you are completely invisible and are unable to interact with the environment in any way.

This is very helpful as you can point out the enemy locations and give your teammates a heads up. You can marks items by dropping a ping.

So even when you die you wouldn’t be useless and you would not have to wait around to be resurrected by a player.

This is much better than crawling on the ground and going to your teammates when you get knocked out. When your teammates have taken out the threat they can come out and restore your Echo.

Simply go to the Restore Point and interact with it to send a ping to your allies that you are ready to be restored.

Now they can revive you and you can get back to fighting your way to that Crown Victory.