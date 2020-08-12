Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2020 Elemental Empowerment Guide

The Solstice of Heroes event is back in Destiny 2 where Guardians can take out mini-bosses and open chests at the European Aerial Zone. Read below to know all there is about Destiny 2 Elemental Empowerment during the Solstice of Heroes 2020 event.

Eliminating the enemies grant you Elemental Orbs which will be discussed in this Solstice of Heroes guide.

Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes Elemental Empowerment

Elemental Empowerment is a status charge that is obtained by collecting Elemental Orbs dropped by defeated enemies. These charges provide an elemental buff for 30 seconds.

Killing an enemy will generate Elemental Orbs that match the element type you used to kill them with.

Solar type kills will grant Solar Orbs, Void kills create Void Orbs, and Arc kills will make Arc Orbs.

You can pick up the Elemental Orbs by just walking over them. Picking up the Orbs automatically adds 1 stack in the Elemental Charge.

Collecting 30 of these Orbs will grant you the Elemental Buff. These buffs are not available in Competitive or Gambit Prime modes.

The elements are changed on a daily basis. This means that you can only use the Empowerment buff if you have the right type of Orbs.

Don’t forget to look at your inventory daily to check the elemental type currently active.

Each Elemental Buff has its own uses which are listed below:

Arc Empowerment

Arc Empowerment allows you to move with greater speed with a buff in melee and sword damage.

Void Empowerment

Collecting 30 of the Void Orbs will empower you to become invisible while crouched and gain TrueSight with enhanced ability regeneration.

Solar Empowerment

Solar Buff gives you the ability to emit a huge burning wave of energy that causes havoc all around you.

Use these buffs to complete your missions or adventures required to upgrade your Solstice armor. A fully upgraded Solstice armor comes with a cool shiny glowing effect.