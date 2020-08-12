Call Of Duty: Warzone Patch Reduces Bruen MK9 & FAL Damage

Infinity Ward has delivered the first round of much-needed weapon balances for the ongoing fifth season of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Both the Bruen MK9 and the FAL have been overpowered since the the last few patch updates. The Bruen MK9 light machine gun has more or less been performing extraordinary since its inclusion in the game. The FAL semi-automatic assault rifle, while being in Warzone since the start, only entered the spotlight after a few recent buffs. Both weapons have now been nerfed in Warzone.

According to the latest patch notes from earlier today, the damage range of the Bruen MK9 has been reduced. While that would not necessarily be as much noticeable in the smaller multiplayer maps of Modern Warfare, the long-range nature of Warzone will have an impact on how well the Bruen MK9 performs in Verdansk.

Furthermore, the close-range damage of the FAL to limbs and lower torso has been reduced. However, the headshot damage of the FAL has been inexplicably buffed at the same time. The players with the necessary precision and trigger-discipline can now potentially kill an enemy in Warzone with just two shots.

Infinity Ward has decided to buff the Holger-26 light machine gun as well. The weapon now has increased damage range and increased aim-down-sight speed. The latter was being requested for a while now. Anyone who has picked up the Holger-26 in Warzone will know how long the weapon takes to bring up its sight.

Call of Duty: Warzone began its fifth season just last week. As reported before, Verdansk has opened up new locations and areas in Verdansk to explore. The biggest changes come in the form of the football stadium opening up and a loot-filled train running circles around the map.

Unfortunately, Infinity Ward has made no further assurances about the anti-cheat. Warzone has been plagued with cheaters and hackers since the start and as such, the anti-cheat has proven to be of no use. The player-base has been hoping against hope that the developer will finally set out to improve the anti-cheat in the ongoing fifth season.