2k Censoring Negative NBA 2K21 Threads On Steam

2K Games hasn’t had the best track record lately in regards to their games, whether it’s the NBA 2K games or the WWE 2K games. However, it seems this time they’re expecting trouble with NBA 2K21, and there are reports of 2K censoring negative threads about the game before it’s even out.

While negative feedback before a release is nothing new, and (according to the person who noticed the censorship) the feedback was mainly complaining about things like the names of the special editions and how tired the franchise was, censorship is definitely new for 2K.

It’s only natural for a studio to not want negative feedback at its games, but such a thing is nothing new for 2K considering the various issues their past games have had over being buggy with a large number of microtransactions often causing criticism.

However, this is new for 2K. The Steam forums for NBA 2K21 was previously two pages and full of mostly negative topics and posts. However, after some point after July, the Steam forums have shrunken down to less than one page, with half of those being pinned posts and the other threads only being neutral at worst.

While there’s no proof that this is 2K censorship and might be Valve wanting to try and prevent review-bombing, even Valve allows negative Steam threads for the most part, and 2K’s previous history doesn’t really give them very much credit.

The company is no stranger to controversy, so if this really does turn out to be true, it will only make the backlash on NBA 2K21 that much greater. Even EA Sports, whose Madden NFL and FIFA games are bigger than NBA 2K’s, don’t censor negative feedback on Steam.

While we still have no idea of when NBA 2K21 will even release (while there was a rumor it would be announced weeks ago, that hasn’t materialized), we’ll see if the 2k censoring continues when the game is actually launched.