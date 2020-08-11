Unlocking Cyberpunk 2077 Legendary Weapons Depend Upon Your Choices

The branching narratives and dialogues in Cyberpunk 2077 will determine if players get to earn legendary weapons or not.

Speaking with VG247 in a recent interview, senior gameplay designer Pawel Kapala pointed out that legendary weapons are normally attached to particular quests in traditional role-playing games. Cyberpunk 2077 changes that formula.

It all depends on the players and the decisions they make. Helping a particular non-playable character, for example, could unlock a new legendary weapon in Cyberpunk 2077. While depending on the narrative, players may decide to work against that same non-playable character for no reward at all.

It’s not like we’re informing the player, ‘Oh, are you certain that you want to help this character? Because that character has a special weapon for you.’ It’s a part of our RPG system that your actions have consequences, and some of the consequences are that, basically, you will not get rewarded by certain NPCs that you meet in the game. The decision shouldn’t be made depending on which weapon you want to have. The decision should be, ‘I want to help that NPC because I like that NPC,’ or, ‘He speaks to my ideas in the game.’ And then you get rewarded by the NPC in a certain way.

Kapala also pointed out that legendary weapons are uniquely “handcrafted” for specific situations, which will encourage players to switch weapons all of the time. This was intentional from developer CD Projekt Red because players may even find legendary weapons early on in their gameplay. The way the weapons “behave” though will ascertain that players are unwilling to play Cyberpunk 2077 from start to finish with just a few of their favorite weapons.

We have so many weapons that we don’t want the player to kind of spend their entire game using only one. And what you have to also know is that some legendaries will have – I wouldn’t say drawbacks, but will behave in a certain way. This is part of the choices that you want to make. Some of the weapons will fit, maybe, a stealthy character. Some of those weapons will fit a complete solo, that goes into every encounter to assault people, never uses stealth.

Lastly, all legendary weapons have unique visuals that will never be repeated elsewhere throughout the game. They are also designed as such to “connect” with the non-playable character who gave the legendary weapon in the first place. Furthermore, unlike other role-playing games, players may not have to complete an entire questline in Cyberpunk 2077 to earn a legendary weapon. The non-playable character may offer the weapon during the questline. Like Kapala stated, choices made will determine the outcome.

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. The game has already been delayed twice. CD Projekt Red wants to ensure that the game releases in its most perfect form, which will have fans crossing their fingers in hope that there are no further delays.