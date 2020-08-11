If your characters start to move in random directions without any input, then one of the reasons causing it can be JoyCon Thumbstick Drift. In this guide, we will explain How to Fix Joy-Con Drift on Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

Nintendo Switch controllers have been prone to drifting issues on their thumbsticks since the start.

The standard controllers suffered from the drifting problem and the issue wasn’t resolved even in the newer pro controllers.

However, even if your JoyCon develops the drifting issue it doesn’t mean you should just throw the thing out and buy a new one.

Thankfully, the problems with the drift on Nintendo Switch Pro controllers can be fixed to a certain extent and we will show you how.

Update and recalibrate the JoyCon

The first thing you should do when you face JoyCon drift is to head to system settings and update your Switch JoyCons.

Head into Systems Settings and click on Controllers and Sensors. From there, choose the Update Controller option and hit A to start.

After updating, you should also recalibrate your JoyCon sticks from the settings.

To do that, head down in the Controllers and Sensors menu to find the Calibrate Control Sticks option.

Choose the Thumbstick in which you are facing the drift problem and then follow the instructions to re-calibrate the JoyCon.

If updating and recalibration doesn’t fix your drift issue, then head on to the next trick to try and fix it.

Clean the Joy-Con

Sometimes, the drift issue is being caused by some debris which may have lodged under the Thumbstick.

This will cause the Thumbstick to drift so it is worth a try to clean the JoyCon in order to remove the drift issue.

The best method to clean your JoyCon is through compressed air.

You can blast air right at the seam under the Thumbstick to dislodge debris from under the Thumbstick. After doing that, check in the calibration menu whether that fixed your issue.

Another method is to clean the Thumbsticks using contact cleaner. In this method, you will have to disassemble your JoyCon controller in order to do this.

Take apart your controller and then push the affected Joy-Con stick back gently and, using the tool, lift the tiny rubber skirt around the base so you can see under it.

Apply the cleaner and then wait a while before closing the JoyCon. Check if this fixes the issue or not.

Replace the Thumbstick

If cleaning your JoyCon doesn’t work, then the last thing you can try is to replace the Thumbstick. It is a risky thing to do so try on your own risk.

To change your Thumbstick, buy a replacement Thumbstick which will come with all the parts and instructions necessary to help you replace the Thumbstick.

Replace or repair the Joy-Con stick

If none of the above options work, then unfortunately there is nothing more you can do yourself.

You can try sending your JoyCon to Nintendo for repairs. Or if that is not possible in your region, your only option will be to buy a new JoyCon.