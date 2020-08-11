Our Fortnite Camp Cod Campfire Locations Guide is a comprehensive walkthrough of everything that you need to be aware of regarding all three of the Campfires Locations found in Camp Cod. So, let’s begin!

Fortnite Camp Cod Campfire Locations

Week 9 of the Season 3 Chapter 2 of Fortnite has brought along many exciting challenges with it.

One of them is the Stoking the Campfires Challenge about which we’ll be talking about below.

You can find all three of the Campfires in Camp Cod which is towards the South of the Island.

For each of these Campfires, you’ll need 30 Wood for stoking them. If another player has fueled any of these Campfires before your arrival.

You’ll need an extra of 300 Wood each to reset it, then 30 Wood to fire it up again.

Below, we have penned down the locations of all three of the Campfires

Campfire#1

It is located at the center of the Camp Cod near the mistletoe umbrella and two wooden chairs.

Campfire#2

It is located towards the right side of the Camp Cod near a broken wooden cupboard.

Campfire#3

You can find the third and final Campfire at the edge of the docks.

Other Week 9 Challenges

Aside from stoking the campfires, Chapter 2 and Season 3 of Fortnite features many other challenges for the 9th Week which include,