FIFA 21 Icons Will Add 100 Iconic Football Players To FIFA Ultimate Team Mode

FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team mode will be getting a hundred new and glorious faces added to its roster when the game comes out. The FIFA 21 icons that will be added to the mode will be some of the best players in the franchise, including repeats from previous games and new players.

FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode is continuing from its original style, where gamers can purchase players in order to make their own ultimate team. Some of the new icons added include Xavi Hernández, Eric Cantoná, and Petr Čech, though there are 97 other icons on the list.

All of these cards are likely to be some of the biggest on the game’s transfer market, but this can also mean that players will likely spend a large amount of real-world money on player packs in order to obtain them through the game’s in-game purchases.

The various FIFA 21 icons that will be appearing in the game’s Ultimate Team mode are as follows:

* Baggio

* Ballack

* Baresi

* Barnes

* Bergkamp

* Best

* Blanc

* Butragueño

* Cantona

* Campbell

* Cannavaro

* Charles Albert

* Čech

* Curly

* Cruyff

* Dalglish

* Deco

* Del Piero

* Desailly

* Drogba

* Essien

* Eusebio

* Eto’o

* Ferdinand

* Figo

* Garrincha

* Gattuso

* Gerrard

* Giggs

* Guardiola

* Gullit

* Hagi

* Henry

* Hernandez

* Iron

* Inzaghi

* Kaka

* Klose

* Kluivert

* Koeman

* Lampard

* Larsson

* Laudrup

* Lehmann

* Lineker

* Litmanen

* Makélélé

* Maldini

* Maradona

* Matthaus

* Moore

* Nakata

* Nedved

* Nesta

* Overmars

* Owen

* Pele

* Petit

* Pires

* Pirlo

* Puyol

* Raul

* Rijkaard

* Riquelme

* Rivaldo

* Roberto Carlos

* Ronaldinho

* Ronaldo

* Rui Costa

* Rush

* Sanchez

* Schmeichel

* Scholes

* Seedorf

* Shearer

* Shevchenko

* Socrates

* Stoichkov

* Trezeguet

* Van basten

* Van der sar

* Van Nistelrooy

* Veron

* Scallop

* Wright

* Xavi

* Yashin

* Zambrotta

* Zanetti

* Zidane

* Zola

All of these different FIFA 21 icons will be available for you to try for when the game releases on October 6 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, and later in the year when the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X come out.