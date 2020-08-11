In UFC 4, EA has completely revamped the clinching mechanics of the game in order to provide a more realistic experience to the players. With these EA Sports UFC 4 Clinching Tips, we will help you dominate your opponents in the ring, and give you vital information that will allow you to get out of sticky situations.
In Mixed martial arts, clinching is a technique used very commonly. A clinch move is when both competitors are grabbing hold of one another while standing.
It is like the middle-man between striking and grappling. Just like in real life, clinching is very crucial in UFC 4.
Clinching at the wrong moment can result in your fighter taking lots of punishment. So timing is key when engaging in a clinch.
One of the best times to use the clinch maneuver is when your stamina is low and both combatants are standing right in front of one another.
This often catches opponents off-guard as they will be looking to regain health and stamina.
Below we have listed all the different types of Clinching moves present in UFC 4.
Offensive Clinch Moves
|Move
|PS4
|Xbox One
|Takedown/Submission Modifier
|L2
|LT
|Advanced Transition Modifier
|L1
|LB
|Rotate, Push and Pull Opponent
|L
|L
|Grapple Stick
|R
|R
|Left Punch
|Square
|X
|Right Punch
|Triangle
|Y
|Left Knee
|X
|A
|Right Knee
|Circle
|B
|Strike Modifier
|R1
|RB
|High Block
|R2
|RT
|Low Block
|L2+R2
|LT+RT
|Single/Double Leg Modifier
|L (flick)
|L (flick)
|Advance Position
|R1 + Square R1 + Triangle
|RB + X RB + Y
|Trip/Throw
|R1 + X R1 + Circle
|RB + A RB + B
|Submissions
|L2 + R1 + Square/Triangle
|LT + RB + X/Y
|Hooks
|L1 + Square/Triangle
|LB + X/Y
|Uppercuts
|Square + X Triangle + Circle
|X + A Y + B
|Body Knees
|L2 + X/Circle
|LT + A/B
|Elbows
|L1 + Square + X L1 + Triangle + Circle.
|LB + X + A LB + Y + B
Defensive Clinch Moves
|Move
|PS4
|Xbox One
|Defend Takedown/Throw
|L2 + R2
|LT + RT
|Defend Submission
|R2
|RT
|Single/Double Leg Defense Modifier
|L (flick)
|L (flick)
|Clinch Escape
|L (flick left)
|L (flick left)
Tips and Tricks
Follow these tips to become a master of Clinching in UFC 4.
Practice Advance positioning
In UFC 4, practice your advanced positioning, as it will get you more opportunities to land takedowns.
Advanced positioning of Clinching also helps you escape dangerous positions from your opponent. Advanced positioning is R1+ Square for PS4, RB + X for Xbox One.
Strike while clinching
Currently, striking while clinching is very overpowered in UFC 4. You can take down your opponent is 4 rapid hits if they all land.
Use the different strikes available to you while clinching to reap the benefits.
Learn to escape the clinch
While on the backfoot, your opponent will surely use clinch moves to finish you off so it is vital that you learn how to escape clinch moves of your opponents.
Use the defensive clinch moves to escape your opponent’s takedowns.