Cyberpunk 2077 Designer Explains Why You Should Be Shooting Limbs

Cyberpunk 2077 will feature several types of enemies and all of them will react differently based on where they were hit.

Speaking with VG247 in a recent interview, senior gameplay designer Pawel Kapala explained that there are different hit reactions for different body parts in Cyberpunk 2077. Hence, players can incapacitate enemies by shooting their limbs. Targeting kneecaps, for example, will cause charging enemies to fall over. Targeting arms, as another example, will cause enemies to drop their weapons.

We have different hit reactions per body part of the NPCs. So, if somebody’s charging at you with a baseball bat, for example, if you shoot them in the kneecap, they will actually fall over. If you want to disarm somebody, quite literally, you can shoot them in the arm, and part of their arm will actually fly off. If you injure somebody in an arm, they might drop their two-handed weapon in favour of using a one-handed pistol.

That being said, Kapala pointed out that the combat mechanics of Cyberpunk 2077 has not been designed to force players to shoot limbs during every skirmish. Gunfights will most often be fast-paced and players will find it more assuring to blast targets at will instead of focusing particular parts of their bodies. However, knowing how limbs react in Cyberpunk 2077 can prove useful in certain situations and give an edge in combat.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Kapala revealed that the choices made in the game will determine if players unlock legendary weapons or not. They are not always guaranteed to drop and neither will players know beforehand if a certain quest has a legendary weapon as a reward.

Unless there are any more unforeseen delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19, 2020. CD Projekt Red has been silent on the next-generation versions of the game, which in all fairness are guaranteed to arrive down the road.