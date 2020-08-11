BioShock 4 Will Be A “Narrative & Systems-Driven Experience”

BioShock 4 still remains several years away from release and as such, there is not much to know about the upcoming installment in the franchise. Hence, whatever minor details slip through, fans will obviously be happy to take.

According to newly discovered (via ResetEra) job listings, developer Cloud Chamber is seeking out a lead environment modeller to help “breathe life into a new and fantastical world” that will “set the stage for a stunning narrative and systems-driven experience.” BioShock 4 has been heavily rumored to be taking place in the city of London. The job description further ascertains that the new game will not be returning to either the underwater city of Rapture or the floating city of Columbia.

Cloud Chamber is also seeking out a principal combat designer to “develop an FPS combat paradigm that is accessible, satisfying, and allows for a high degree of player expression and experimentation within a highly reactive world.” The job description further adds that BioShock 4 will accommodate different play-styles and feature encounters that “can be resolved through player ingenuity.”

BioShock 4 is being developed on Unreal Engine 4. The fact that the game will not be releasing until the middle of next-generation at the earliest, Cloud Chamber could perhaps consider jumping over to the new Unreal Engine 5.

It reasons that BioShock 4 is still in early or mid development and hence, Cloud Chamber will not be making any reveals anytime soon. However, a few months before the game was announced, an anonymous source leaked a long list of details from allegedly an inside company document. If those leaks are to be believed, BioShock 4 will have a semi open-world to give players the freedom to roam and explore.

BioShock 4 remains without a release date and intended platforms. Considering the next-generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are probably in the mix alongside PC. The question remains about PlayStation 4 and Xbox One though. Cloud Chamber though may possibly be working on a cross-generational release.