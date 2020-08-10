Ocarina Of Time Might Be Getting A Nintendo Switch Remake

If rumors are to be believed, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will be receiving another remake for the Nintendo Switch. The classic installment was remade for the Nintendo 3DS nearly a decade ago and perhaps the time is now for Ocarina of Time to undergo a more refined overhaul for the hybrid console.

Taking to Twitter a couple of weeks back, well-known insider Kelios pointed out that Nintendo recently trademarked Ocarina of Time. The filing appears to be new and for use, and not to renew the trademark which Nintendo already owns. The source, who correctly revealed the past couple of Nintendo Direct Minis, claimed that about six games were trademarked alongside Ocarina of Time which could be an indication of them heading to the Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Something interesting to note is that the Zelda franchise will be celebrating its 35th anniversary in February 2021. Nintendo has been maintaining radio silence for the last few months and there are only mere speculations to dictate that a new Nintendo Direct will be taking place soon. That being said, the coming anniversary celebration looks like a fine opportunity for Nintendo to announce a new remake for Ocarina of Time on the Nintendo Switch.

Elsewhere, not to forget that Nintendo has also been sitting quietly on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. Following a surprise announcement last year, next to nothing has been shared about the much-anticipated sequel. 2020 in particular has been dry of any updates, but if Breath of the Wild 2 is indeed getting a release date in the coming months, fans can expect at least one new Nintendo Direct before the year concludes.