Marvel’s Avengers Has Exclusive Skins For Verizon & Virgin Users

Square Enix appears to have gone a bit overboard with the exclusive in-game content of Marvel’s Avengers. If the recently revealed PlayStation exclusivity was not enough, take note that players will also be able to avail other kinds of exclusivities based on their cell phone carriers.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, YouTuber JayShockblast pointed out that Verizon subscribers will get access to exclusive skins in Marvel’s Avengers. That will be in addition to “exclusive perks” that cover access to the beta and possibly other content that remains to be revealed.

Verizon will not be alone though. Virgin Mobile subscribers will be granted similar privileges as well. Marvel’s Avengers will have a whole lineup of exclusive skins unique to each cell phone network. There have been rumors about physical goodies as well but that remains to be validated.

If you have Verizon check back on Monday I’m Verizon Up. Apparently there is a way to get these skins. pic.twitter.com/pRD14lPUo8 — JayShockblast (@JayShockblast) August 9, 2020

Crystal Dynamics has already responded to the PlayStation exclusivity of Spider-Man and early access to all new content. According to studio co-head Scot Amos, the relationship between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel gives PlayStation the rights to cater to its own platform. He reminded that Marvel’s Avengers will still be a game for everyone and hence, the exclusivity of one character should not be a reason for concern.

It needs to be said that Crystal Dynamics can not be held responsible for any exclusive content, particularly for marketing purposes. That falls on the shoulders of Square Enix, the publisher.

Marvel’s Avengers will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4, 2020. The game will also be hitting next-generation consoles. Crystal Dynamics will start discussing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions once the new consoles have launched worldwide.