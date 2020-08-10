Injustice 3 Might Have Watchmen Characters

The road to DC FanDome has birthed a new speculation that the acclaimed Watchmen franchise might be a big part of the unannounced Injustice 3.

On the weekend, renowned artist Kode “BossLogic” Abdo shared a new Injustice 3 fan-art with a Watchmen background. While that should come as no surprise since Bosslogic loves to do fancasts and crossovers of comic book as well as video game characters, it was interesting that he tagged Ed Boon, co-creator of Injustice and creative director at NetherRealm Studios, with a sly smile.

Boon and BossLogic will both be attending DC FanDome. Considering that BossLogic just worked with Ubisoft on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, fans are now musing that he might also be working with NetherRealm Studios on Injustice 3.

The characters of Watchmen are part of the DC Universe, meaning that NetherRealm Studios can use them for the narrative of Injustice 3. The Comedian, Nite Owl, Ozymandias, Rorschach, Silk Spectre, and Dr. Manhattan can all potentially be part of the playable roster provided that BossLogic was indeed teasing something with the fan-art. NetherRealm Studios can also choose from Sister Night and Hooded Justice from the recent HBO live-action adaptation.

The DC FanDome event will be taking place on August 22. Tom Taylor, who wrote the first two Injustice comic book runs, has pretty much confirmed that the third comic series will be getting announced at DC FanDome. The existence of a third run naturally screams that NetherRealm Studios might be getting ready to announce Injustice 3 as well during the fan-event.

It has been more than three years since the last Injustice game was released. NetherRealm Studios normally follows a four-year development cycle for both Mortal Kombat and Injustice. By that count, Injustice 3 could possibly be releasing in either mid or late 2021.