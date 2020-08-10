In our EA Sports UFC 4 Ground Offense Guide, we will be walking you through all the tips and tricks related to the Ground Offense that may come in handy when you set foot into the ring in this boxing thriller.

EA Sports UFC 4 Ground Offense Tips

With the following tips, you should be able to dominate the opponents and fighters with ease in UFC4 and emerge the victor.

Standing Takedowns

You can use the LT+X+Y Keys to perform a Standing Takedown. While performing this action, you may face resistance from your opponent which will result in you entering the Takedown Drive.

While in the Takedown Drive, use LSUP and LSDOWN to push your opponent in any direction you want.

If your opponent doesn’t press LS on time, you will be easily able to lay him down.

Keep track of your Grapple Advantage when you’re on the course of performing this action as this red/blue bar on the top of the round timer tells about your takedown speed.

A greater Grapple Advantage will allow you to carry out a quick takedown and vice versa.

Grapple Assist

Once your opponent is on the ground, you must make full use of the Grapple Assist.

What happens is that once you have chosen a goal in Grapple Assist HUD using LS key, Grapple Assist will select the best possible transition on its own to get you to your goal.

With Grapple Assist switched on, LSUP for your Closest Getup, LSLEFT for your closest Submission and LSRIGHT for your closest Ground and Pound Position.

To get to your best Ground and Pound Position or Highest Level Submission, hold LB.

In multiplayer, it’s best if you use Hybrid or Legacy Grapple HUD to minimize the predictability of your transitions and giving your opponent an unnecessary advantage.

Ground and Pound Position

To get into this position while on top of your opponent, tap LSRIGHT for Grapple Assist and RSUP for Hybrid or Legacy Grapple HUD.

When you’ve gotten yourself in this posture, keep switching your attack types and repeatedly strike your opponent, giving him no time whatsoever to react.

Use the keys X and Y for the Straights and LB+X and Y for Hooks.

Once you find an opening to your opponent’s body, use LT+X or Y to deal punches to his body.

This will cause your opponent’s stamina to drop and if most of your punches land undefended, he will be penalized due to reduced stamina and you will be able to make Transitions or Submissions.

In the case of Grapple Assist and Hybrid Grapple HUD, press RB+LSLEFT for Submissions or RB+LSRIGHT for Transitions whereas for Legacy Grapple HUD, use RB+RSALL for Transitions.

To withdraw yourself from the Ground and Pound Position, simply hold RB+LSUP or RSUP.

Transitions

To perform Transitions, use LS in the case of Grapple Assist and RS for Hybrid or Grapple HUD.

As mentioned above, keep striking your opponent repeatedly while in the Ground and Pound Position, not allowing your opponent to transition.

This will boost up your Grapple Advantage and you’ll be able to transition quite briskly. Your opponent won’t be able to stop you!

To move around as fast as possible, you can use the Momentum Transitions which combine several transitions at once, putting them to their best use.

Such Transitions can be quite helpful in dead-end situations like when you’re in your opponent’s Rubber Guard.

For quick and effective transitions, along with high Grapple Advantage, make sure you have high Stamina while you’re on top of the opponent.

So, unless you want your lackluster transitions to be denied by your opponent, don’t forget to keep a track of that!