Rumor: Mass Effect Remastered Pre-Orders Appear In UK, Coming September

A rumor has started going around the past several days that a Mass Effect Remastered version is getting ready to come out. Various gamers and businesses have said they’ve been able to pre-order the games, and there’s even a release date, September 29. But are the rumors about it actually true?

Mass Effect, known as one of BioWare’s most prolific series, first came out in 2007, introducing players to a wide-open galaxy connected by space stations known as mass relays that allow quick travel across the galaxy, as well as the sinister threat that is slowly starting to return to the galaxy, the omnicidal Reapers.

While the original trilogy ended in 2012, Mass Effect Andromeda, a continuation of the series set in the Andromeda galaxy, released in 2017 to mixed reviews, so a Mass Effect Remastered collection could help to redeem the series in the eyes of many people, especially if the Remastered is good.

There hasn’t been any actual announcement from Electronic Arts about such a remastered trilogy, or from BioWare for that matter, so there’s not actually any guarantee that this turns out to be true. Then again, if pre-orders are being allowed and taken, that’s another mark in favor of the rumor being true.

Of course, the same insiders that have brought this into the limelight have also said that this is strictly a current-gen release, rather than a title for the next generation. While porting a game across two generations would be difficult, you would think EA might want to make the games as good as they can.

Considering we’re almost a third of the way through August at this point, and September’s not that far off, it stands to reason that the Mass Effect Remastered collection should be getting announced at some point fairly soon, especially now that word is getting out.

If it does turn out that Mass Effect is being remastered, a dream that many fans of the series have had, hopefully the rumor will be true, and maybe we’ll even be able to get the games on next-gen as well.