Red Dead Online Wetlands Habitat Animal Locations Guide

The Wetlands Habitat are a series of locations you’ll have to go to, where you’ll have to find 13 unique animals. To help you out with this task, we’ve prepared this guide to show you the exact Red Dead Online Wetlands Habitat Animal Locations of each of the different animals you’ll have to find.

Red Dead Online Wetlands Habitat Animal Locations

If you choose to play the Naturalist role in Red Dead Online, you’ll be tasked with finding and sedating a bunch of different animals in certain areas and then bringing their samples back to Harriet.

One of these collections you need to sample and deliver to Harriet is animals from the Wetlands Habitat in RDO.

American Alligator (Small) Locations

The swamp on the eastern side of Bluewater Marsh.

The swamp to the east of Lagras, by the lake.

Green Iguana Locations

The island in Flat Iron Lake, which is to the west of Rhodes.

Alligator Snapping Turtle Locations

In the center of the two islands in Flat Iron Lake, which are to the west of Rhodes.

On the northern side of the island in Flat Iron Lake, which is directly to the west of Rhodes.

Panther Locations

Stillwater Creek.

In the area to the south-east of Braithwaite Manor, by the lake. It is directly above the ‘L’ in Lannahechee.

Florida Panther Locations

Stillwater Creek.

In the area to the south-east of Braithwaite Manor, by the lake. It is directly above the ‘L’ in Lannahechee.

American Alligator Locations

In the area hugging the C-shaped bend in Kamassa River.

The swamp to the east of Lagras, by the lake.

Diamondback Rattlesnake Locations

On the road in the western side of Big Valley.

In the area to the west of Rhodes, by the lake.

In the north-western section of Bolger Glade.

Midland Water Snake Locations

In the area to the east of Annesburg, by the lake.

In the western side of Saint Denis.

In the area between Caliga Hall and Lannahechee.

Timber Rattlesnake Locations

On the road in the western side of Big Valley.

In the area to the west of Rhodes, by the lake.

In the north-western section of Bolger Glade.

Northern Copperhead Snake Locations

On the road in the western side of Big Valley.

In the area to the west of Rhodes, by the lake.

In the north-western section of Bolger Glade.

Southern Copperhead Snake Locations

On the road in the western side of Big Valley.

In the area to the west of Rhodes, by the lake.

In the north-western section of Bolger Glade.

Cottonmouth Snake Locations

In the area to the east of Annesburg, by the lake.

In the western side of Saint Denis.

In the area between Caliga Hall and Lannahechee.

Northern Water Snake Locations

In the area to the east of Annesburg, by the lake.

In the western side of Saint Denis.

In the area between Caliga Hall and Lannahechee.

When you find the animal, shoot it with your Varmint Rifle using the sedative ammo which you bought from Harriet or made yourself and then get near it to take a sample.

After you collect all the samples of the above animals and sell them to Harriet to get your animal field book all stamped up, you can trade in this set for a reward of $110 and 1000 XP.

To trade in the set, go to Progress > Roles > Move your cursor over Naturalist > Animal Field Guide > Move your cursor over Farmland Habitats > Trade in.

Keep in mind that even after trading in, you’ll be able to collect all the samples again to earn more money and XP.