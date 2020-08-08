In this guide, we have included all the yarn locations to help you find balls of Yarn in Fortnite in Catty Corner to assist with the week 7 challenges.

The challenges of week 7 in Fortnite Season 3 are a little more complicated than the rest of the weeks. However, if you visit Catty Corner frequently, you will not face many hurdles finding the balls of yarn there.

How to Find Balls of Yarn in Fortnite

There are basically four Balls of Yarn at Catty Corner but you will only need to locate three of them in order to complete the challenge.

Before you start searching for the Balls of Yarn, a good strategy is to use one of the two phone booths at Catty Corner to get disguised as a henchman.

This will save you from the AI Henchmen and a deadly Kit Bot when you go on searching for the balls.

Here are the four Balls of Yarn locations:

As you glide into the Catty Corner, look for the lime green container above the vault right beside the old box factory.

Head to the second floor of the gas station to the south of the Catty Corner and you will find outside the Kit’s hideout.

Head back outside the gas station and you will find it against the wall next to the chairs.

If you want to proceed for the fourth one, you must be vigilant and equip a gun before heading further.

To find the fourth ball of yarn, head into the two-story Big Shots building which is to the west of the complex. You will find it on the second floor there.